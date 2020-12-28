Rita Bishop has discovered that she can’t write on a computer. Instead, she’s taken to legal pads and pencils, used by the likes of Faulkner and Hemingway.
“I’m the only person you’ll ever know that’s gone through about six boxes of No. 2 lead pencils,” Bishop said in a recent interview.
Bishop, 76, may be retired, but that doesn’t mean she’s staying any less busy, even during a pandemic. The former Roanoke City Public Schools superintendent is writing a novel.
She declined to share a synopsis, but noted that “it’s something that I lived with.” It’s not education-related, she said.
“There have been other books written about it, but I do have very firsthand documentation on what really happened in this story,” said Bishop, who studied literature in college. “My father-in-law was a pretty important attorney in a pretty interesting situation.”
She must travel to do research, which has been difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once she completes that trip, she thinks the process will move faster. She is weighing “a couple” publishing offers.
She added that other novels about the same subject have done well, and she has more “evidence” than other authors.
“So I feel fortunate, and I just really want to shed some light on what happened,” she said.
Bishop also has done consulting in another state related to school reopenings, she said.
As for Roanoke, she said, “I trust the district is in good hands.”
“I would never offer comments about a district that I had left,” she said. “But I think that it’s a difficult time. ... I’m very hopeful that as the [COVID-19] vaccine becomes more available, that things will be better for everyone and most certainly for Roanoke City Public Schools.”
Bishop retired at the end of June after serving as Roanoke’s superintendent since 2007. Her career spanned six decades, starting as an English teacher in California and ending as superintendent in Roanoke who oversaw the start of virtual learning after the pandemic caused Virginia schools to close for the last three months of the 2019-20 school year.
“I can’t imagine a better time to be retired than in the middle of a pandemic,” Bishop said. “I have absolutely the utmost respect for everyone who is working in Roanoke City Public Schools because, frankly, it’s a very difficult situation.”
Bishop started as Roanoke superintendent when the school system’s graduation rate was below 60%. She implemented wide-ranging changes during her tenure, which included creation of Forest Park Academy for students struggling academically. The graduation rate reached a record-high 90% in 2018, the same year that every school received full accreditation for the first time. Bishop also launched RCPS+, the district’s summer enrichment program, prioritized school security and outsourced several student services, among other actions.
When she announced her retirement in October 2019, Bishop said the decision was “made easier by two charming grandchildren.” But her goal of spending time with them — in-person, at least — hasn’t panned out.
“I’m very devoted to both of them, and I just haven’t seen them,” she said. “I see them on Zoom, I talk to them on the phone.”
“You take a year out of your life — or nearly a year — without seeing grandchildren, and they change amazingly,” she said. “That’s really, really tough.”
Bishop’s “biggest fear” is students falling behind in school due to the pandemic. She hopes school districts will come up with ways, such as enriched summer school and after-school programs, to “get those kids back in the saddle again.”