Rita Bishop has discovered that she can’t write on a computer. Instead, she’s taken to legal pads and pencils, used by the likes of Faulkner and Hemingway.

“I’m the only person you’ll ever know that’s gone through about six boxes of No. 2 lead pencils,” Bishop said in a recent interview.

Bishop, 76, may be retired, but that doesn’t mean she’s staying any less busy, even during a pandemic. The former Roanoke City Public Schools superintendent is writing a novel.

She declined to share a synopsis, but noted that “it’s something that I lived with.” It’s not education-related, she said.

“There have been other books written about it, but I do have very firsthand documentation on what really happened in this story,” said Bishop, who studied literature in college. “My father-in-law was a pretty important attorney in a pretty interesting situation.”

She must travel to do research, which has been difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once she completes that trip, she thinks the process will move faster. She is weighing “a couple” publishing offers.

She added that other novels about the same subject have done well, and she has more “evidence” than other authors.