'What's the big deal about dirt?': Meet Virginia Tech's standout soil judging team

“People who do soil judging, they learn about plants, water, geology, hydrology,” Galbraith said. “It’s not just soil.”

Understanding soil is crucial to determining how land should be used. That house you live in? The soil needed studied first to make sure a house can sit there. The bridge you’re driving over? A soil scientist had to assess the soil properties to figure out structural safety. The vegetables you’re eating were grown in recommended soil. Successful stormwater management depends on using the right soil.

“People may wonder, what’s the big deal about dirt?” Frantz said. “Food, transportation, housing, it’s all based on where we stand and the soil beneath our feet.”

A lot of students probably don’t go to college thinking they’re going to become soil experts. Frantz was a freshman set on majoring in biological sciences when club members asked if liked nature and becoming knowledgeable in an area that can lead to good career opportunities. Frantz has since switched his major to crop and soil sciences. When his brain is fried from studying, he’ll wander out to a dirt pit to study soil.

“It never feels like work,” said Frantz, the president of the Soil Judging Club. “Looking at dirt is a good part of my day.”