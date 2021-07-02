'What's the big deal about dirt?': Meet Virginia Tech's standout soil judging team

An intense 50 minutes of people competing in a dirt pit with knives scraping and soil flying. A team that has been racking up national championships and other titles (ahem, Virginia Tech football).
Can you dig it? Then you should become a fan of the Hokies soil judging team.
You’ve never heard of the soil judging team? It’s probably the strongest competitive group on campus. In addition to winning numerous regional titles, the soil judging team recently took home its sixth national championship in the Soil Science Society of America National Intercollegiate Soil Judging Contest.
“When you have students as good as the students at Virginia Tech, it’s hard to mess up,” said John Galbraith, the team’s head coach and a professor of crop and soil environmental science.
Soil judging is probably what you envision it is. Students are playing in the dirt.
“It’s like a story that you piece together,” said Bernie Frantz, a sophomore who took third-place out of 140 competitors in an individual contest. “You start at top of the soil and work your way down. We study what makes it unique in its own right.”
Competitors climb into a pit to get samples and then study them. They’ll make note of things like changes in texture and color patterns, which can help indicate where the water tables, and make recommendations for the best use of the soil.
“People who do soil judging, they learn about plants, water, geology, hydrology,” Galbraith said. “It’s not just soil.”
Understanding soil is crucial to determining how land should be used. That house you live in? The soil needed studied first to make sure a house can sit there. The bridge you’re driving over? A soil scientist had to assess the soil properties to figure out structural safety. The vegetables you’re eating were grown in recommended soil. Successful stormwater management depends on using the right soil.
“People may wonder, what’s the big deal about dirt?” Frantz said. “Food, transportation, housing, it’s all based on where we stand and the soil beneath our feet.”
A lot of students probably don’t go to college thinking they’re going to become soil experts. Frantz was a freshman set on majoring in biological sciences when club members asked if liked nature and becoming knowledgeable in an area that can lead to good career opportunities. Frantz has since switched his major to crop and soil sciences. When his brain is fried from studying, he’ll wander out to a dirt pit to study soil.
“It never feels like work,” said Frantz, the president of the Soil Judging Club. “Looking at dirt is a good part of my day.”
The students learn about various soils to prepare for the competitions. Soil found in Blacksburg is nothing like the frozen soil that’s in Alaska — which is where Frantz and Galbraith are headed soon to study dirt. Galbraith said soil judging teams use connections to trade dirt. They spend a couple days a week studying different soils in preparation for the competition.
“We go on a lot of field trips, and it’s a great way for professors to get to know their students,” Galbraith said.
Each year, the Virginia Tech soil judging team competes in a series of competitions. If they do well enough, they’ll advance to the national championship.
Usually, the championship is in person, but because of the pandemic, the team participated in its first-ever virtual soil judging competition. From Blacksburg, the students spent a week and a half analyzing samples of soil and completed other tasks, like a quiz.
“The competition gave us the opportunity to expand our soil horizon,” said Clare Tallamy, a junior and environmental science major who placed ninth in the individual contest.
The next competition will likely be in person. And the students are looking forward to a return to exploring soil around the country where it's naturally located.
“During pandemic, we made the best of our circumstances,” Frantz said. “I never once had a dull moment. There was never a dull moment with the dirt.”