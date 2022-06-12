William Fleming graduate finds herself through math, community

Janae Jones graduated with her William Fleming High School peers on Friday, and she persevered through the hardships life threw at her to get to that moment.

That includes losing her mother at a young age as well as the deaths of several of her classmates.

When Jones was 3 years old, her mother was hit by a drunken driver and passed away, leaving her and her 5-year-old brother in the care of her grandmother. As a creative woman and Jones’ self-professed style influence, her grandmother taught her to think differently and that there is “always a better solution,” Jones said.

When faced with a tough choice, Jones said she knows to look outside the box, and to consider factors she may have overlooked.

In May 2021, September 2021, and most recently this February, three peers tragically lost their lives, losses that included gun violence. Two were Fleming students and the third went to Patrick Henry (which graduated its class of 2022 on Thursday).

The events were unconnected, but each loss deeply impacted the community. Jones says the hardest struggle of her high school career is “not seeing everyone walk.”

Above all, she said she wants to see light shed on those who aren’t able to tell their stories.

Jones said the losses had her rethinking what decisions were “worth it,” like, “should I go to this place where it might be dangerous?” And she said she appreciates the thought of life more with the knowledge that you can’t say when your time may come.

“A bullet never has a name on it,” she said.

Jones said she feels strongly about bonds. When she lost her mom, Jones said she lost the chance to forge an important bond with her. But that loss helped inspire Jones to make deep, lasting relationships both in her family and in her community.

Math became her favorite subject due to great teachers, Jones said. Their coaching gave her “a chip on her shoulder” because she said she knew she could excel.

When Jones ran out of math classes to take in junior year, her lessons from her grandmother came into play. She said she took an art course as well as a community service course.

Jones consistently put her family before herself, starting work early to help provide, and in her sophomore year, Jones found out that in addition to her brother, she also has a little sister, now 10 years old. Always the younger sibling, Jones said she was new to being the older one, but quickly built a solid relationship by spending loads of time with her new sister.

Jones is “one of the most humble ambitious people,” said her college adviser, Jeffrey Allgood.

When her life is in turmoil, “she puts herself in a position to help others,” he said.

When COVID-19 shut down schools and changed life, the class that “felt like a family” grew apart, Jones said. Friends lost contact, and new relationships never made it off the ground. But after coming back to in-person classes, their grade became closer than ever. Jones said she reconnected with her friends, who have supported her throughout her high school years, which meant the losses of classmates felt even more personal.

Jones said she wants to make the most of her time, intending to go through college quickly and get out into the world, seeking new experiences and new knowledge. Over the summer, she said she plans to get a job, or possibly some certifications to continue to earn at school.

Jones said she’s excited to return to math in college, studying it as her major at Virginia Commonwealth University.

And, she said she her future will include a goal to impact lives in a positive way.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.