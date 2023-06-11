BLACKSBURG — Parking spaces are sparse as ever at Virginia Tech, to the dismay of students, as construction on campus disrupts conveniences of commuting by car.

Shrinking availability of parking on campus is influenced by university growth and climate goals, said Lynsay Belshe, the school’s vice president for auxiliary and business services.

Her office employs about 20 people and oversees parking, fleet, sustainable and air transportation services for the school, she said to the university Board of Visitors during an informational meeting Monday. With so much construction happening at Virginia Tech, there is less space for parking.

“Campus growth will continue to disrupt parking across campus,” Belshe said. “We’re going to need to continually monitor and adjust how we assign and allocate parking, as well as encourage participation in alternative forms of transportation.”

There are least 2,000 fewer parking spots at Virginia Tech now compared to 2020, according to university data for its Blacksburg campus. The current number of parking spaces is 14,255, with more than half marked for students, Belshe said.

“Per the master plans, we continue to ship student parking to the periphery of campus,” Belshe said.

Across campus, there are about 8,000 parking spaces for students and 4,000 spaces for employees, Belshe said. The remaining 2,000 spots are for service vehicles, visitor parking and other uses.

“University strategic goals and objectives regarding campus development are implementing an increased density of campus facilities on land bank sites near the North Academic District while simultaneously decreasing the number of parking spaces in this area,” Belshe said.

While a myriad of construction projects – as many as 15 ongoing at one point during this recent spring semester, a spokesperson said – are replacing parking spots, Virginia Tech is also trying to fulfil certain campus climate goals by 2030, Belshe said.

“Transportation services is trying to do our part to help… reduce single occupancy vehicles commuting to campus,” Belshe said. “And also reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions.”

Customer input also impacts parking services’ decision making, Belshe said. Out of 2,000 respondents to a university transportation survey, 75% of students and faculty said they drive a single-occupant vehicle to class.

“We asked them to rank four factors that we have to consider when designing parking. The top three: convenience… affordability and availability,” Belshe said. “The final factor was sustainability, which ranked lowest.”

Those survey results might suggest discrepancies between university intentions and student demands.

Recent graduate Andrey Staroselskiy said he wanted a fair appeal for his parking ticket and clearer posting of parking signage. Despite paying $350 for a parking pass, he said he was ticketed for leaving his car in the wrong spot because foliage covered a sign.

“People are saying they’re getting tickets in spots they really shouldn’t be getting tickets,” Staroselskiy said during a phone call in January. “We’re actively trying to pay for our right to park at the school.”

After failed appeal attempts on his ticket, he said he called for parking services reform in an online petition that received more than 1,000 signatures. Another petition from 2020 with more than 6,500 signatures requested Virginia Tech to revert a policy change that prohibits open parking on weekends and after 5 p.m.

“Funny enough, I don’t even bother attempting to drive to class. I bike, personally,” Staroselskiy said. “I would just be late all the time or have to leave ridiculously early if I drove.”

He said he started the petition not because of his own parking perils, but in hopes of helping other and future students.

“I’m long gone, it’s not going to help me in the long run. But if this is happening to me, it’s happening to everybody else,” Staroselskiy said. “I feel like we need to give power back to the students somehow and we need to hold them accountable.”

University spokesperson Mark Owczarski said parking services would never issue a ticket if it didn’t have to.

“Parking citations are issued to deter people from parking in unauthorized places. We use citations to try to change behavior, not as a source of revenue,” Owczarski said in an email. “Revenue is generated from user fees: permits and visitor parking applications.”

In fact, state law requires auxiliary university services such as parking to be self-sustaining, Belshe said to the board of visitors this week.

“That means no tuition or funds from the Commonwealth can contribute to its operations,” Belshe said. “That means the parking actually has to fund itself.”

Virginia Tech lost more than $1.1 million on parking and transportation during the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to university budget documents. Prior to, the department had not recorded a net loss since 2015-16, documents show.

Owczarski said coronavirus school shutdowns caused that recent downturn in revenues.

By contrast, the university expected to profit $2.6 million on parking and transportation services during this 2022-23 fiscal year, with budgeted revenues of $18.2 million, documents said. Revenues prior to the current year hovered around $15 million or below since 2015-16, data shows.

Increased demand, system enhancements and inflationary pressures caused that uptick in budgeted revenues, Owczarski said.

Out of that $18.2 million revenue total for the current year, sustainable transportation like Blacksburg Transit, the bike hub and other assets are budgeted to earn the most, at almost $8.2 million. Compare that to almost $7.6 million in revenue from parking services this year, plus $2.4 million from fleet services, according to figures provided by the university.

“If there is excess revenue on any given fiscal year, it is reinvested back into the respective units and supports both short-term and long-term initiatives,” Owczarski said in an email. “Saving money for a future parking deck is an example of that.”

A new parking garage is beginning construction on north campus next year, approved by the board of visitors in March. It’s expected to cost $26.3 million, according to capital outlay plans.

And already under construction in partnership with the town of Blacksburg is a $36 million multimodal transit facility on Perry Street. It will act as a hub for carpooling, bike sharing and bus services such as Blacksburg Transit, Virginia Breeze and Smart Way, Belshe said.

“Blacksburg Transit, which is also operated by the town of Blacksburg, provides the bus service. For Virginia Tech, the fares are prepaid,” Belshe said. “Average weekday ridership is 21,000.”

Even with fewer total parking spots on campus today than a few years ago, there are still plenty of open spots available on any given day, she said. But those spots might not offer students the quickest walk to class.

“We regularly do audit the parking, and there are approximately 700 spaces available each day,” Belshe said. “Those are generally on the peripheral.”