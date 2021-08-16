With smoke smell and water line break, busy morning for Roanoke County Schools

Students evacuated William Byrd High School Monday morning at about 9 a.m., as a precaution due to the smell of smoke, the division said on its website.

By 9:30 a.m., fire authorities cleared the school for students and staff to resume their day, said a division spokesperson.

Causing the smell of smoke was debris that managed its way into an HVAC unit. There never was any actual fire, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile on Monday morning, a water main break near Mount Pleasant Elementary School caused water service to be suspended.

Western Virginia Water Authority crews are on the scene and working to repair the break, however, water service may not be restored for several hours, according to a school statement.

The school day for those elementary students will continue as normal, with resources in place to provide temporary water services and maintain nutrition and sanitation.

"A busy Monday," said a spokesperson in an email.