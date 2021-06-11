Wymer to make short Roanoke County School Board return

Former Roanoke County School Board member David Wymer will reprise his role as Catawba District representative, replacing an outgoing member until citizens duly elect a replacement in November.

Wymer served on the school board from 2007 to 2015, and is not running for election in November, the district said in a news release. He replaces Don Butzer, formerly board chairman, who is moving out of the county.

“We had four excellent candidates apply for this interim position, and we had a very difficult time selecting one person,” said School Board Chairman Jason Moretz in the release. "We decided to appoint an interim representative who would not be running for election so as to give all those who do run in November an even playing field."

Moretz thanked Butzer for his contributions to the school board, and encouraged anyone who applied to run this year for election, allowing Catawba District citizens to elect them outright.

