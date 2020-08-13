Yearslong effort to update, improve Roanoke's Fallon Park Elementary School nears completion

The third and final phase of the $23.4 million Fallon Park Elementary School project is wrapping up. Though students have been in their new classrooms since 2019, the final phase marks the completion of the school's replacement.
The third phase included demolition of the old building, construction of a bus loop, renovation of the gym and conversion of the former cafeteria into a fine arts wing. Crews are finishing construction of the new playground and fencing around it, said Jeff Shawver, Roanoke City Public Schools' chief of physical plants.
An entrance at the side of the new fine arts wing leads to two large rooms that will house art and music classes. Each has a large window that looks into the courtyard, which will have a garden, said Principal Nikki Mitchem said.
The renovated gym has retained part of its previous look, but the new, shiny wood flooring is impossible to miss, complete with a large Fallon Park Falcons logo. Mitchem said the renovation "upped the level" of enjoyment while keeping familiar elements.
This new wing also includes a corridor that connects it to the rest of the school. Crews completed construction of the academic building of the southeast Roanoke school in March 2019. The second phase finished in December 2019, a two-story wing with 13 more classrooms, a new cafeteria and administrative offices.
No detail has been spared.
The building's design leans into the school's location within one of Roanoke's largest parks. Carpet in the media center has hints of green, resembling trees and grass, and the playground will include nature elements, like faux tree stumps.
The school has been designed with the abilities of its students in mind, Mitchem said. The playground, for example, will be multilevel, so students who may not be able to climb up the jungle gym can participate in activities on ground level.
The school has also been built to meet the socioeconomic needs of its families, Mitchem explained. The front office space constructed in the second phase includes a community pantry, which is stocked with food, school supplies, clothes and miscellaneous supplies. The new space is larger and provides easier access from its location in the old school, Mitchem said. A washer and dryer is also available for families to use.
Most students will spend the first nine weeks of the school year taking their classes virtually from home, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school boad decided this week.
The board in January 2017 approved the project to replace the aging school. Avis Construction Co. started on the project in February 2018.
A separate project, a pediatric health clinic and community center that will be located on school grounds, will be constructed next. That project is in partnership with Carilion Clinic, Freedom First Credit Union and Delta Dental of Virginia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!