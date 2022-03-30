Youngkin to be Virginia Tech graduation speaker

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will deliver Virginia Tech's commencement address in May.

The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. May 13 in Lane Stadium, according to a university news release.

“We’re pleased Gov. Youngkin graciously accepted our invitation to speak to our graduating students,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands, in the release. “His experiences in leadership and business give him a valuable perspective to share with Hokies who are preparing to begin an important new chapter in their lives.”

Since 1990, first-year Virginia governors Douglas Wilder, George Allen, Jim Gilmore III, Mark R. Warner, Tim Kaine, Bob McDonnell, Terry McAuliffe, and Ralph Northam have been speakers at Tech graduations.

The commencement ceremony will also include remarks from several of the Class of 2022 class officers, according to the release. Female Member-at-Large Catharine Kelley will offer opening remarks. Danielle Panico, president of the class, will speak. Cadet Member-at-Large Austin Askew will provide closing remarks.