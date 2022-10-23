Youngkin's school proposals decried at meeting

CHRISTIANSBURG — Community members, including students and people affiliated with the Montgomery County Dialogue on Race, turned out to the county’s school board meeting this past week to speak out against some of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s education stances.

Those include his recently proposed policies for transgender students and his position on school choice.

The governor’s supported policies would require parental consent on the use of any name or pronoun other than what’s in a student’s official record, according to recent reports. Participation in certain activities and the use of school facilities would also be based on a student’s biological sex, based on those reports.

Youngkin’s proposal has drawn criticism over the expectation it would roll back policies in many districts, including Montgomery County Public Schools, which were approved last year in response to legislation enacted by the state.

MCPS’ own policies aimed to generally combat harassment and discrimination of students based on gender identity. Among the more specific points of the policy is guidance on the use of school facilities and participation in school programs and the students’ rights to be addressed by the names and pronouns that correspond with their gender identity and expression.

Cassidy Ackerman-Garvin, president of Blacksburg High School’s Pride Club, was among those who addressed the Montgomery County School Board this past week, asking that MCPS join other Virginia districts like the one in Alexandria in opposing the governor’s proposal.

Ackerman-Garvin cited some figures, including ones related to suicide. The BHS student said over half of trans youth considered suicide in 2022, with one in five actually making an attempt.

Ackerman-Garvin voiced concerns about the changes being proposed leading to distress and discomfort for her peers. The student said over 175 students, teachers and parents signed letters that were sent to the governor.

“Trans students are not too young to deserve autonomy, or too young to know themselves,” said Ackerman-Garvin, who urged the district to stand up for the students.

Crow Sindelar, another speaker from Blacksburg, echoed several of Ackerman-Garvin’s points and concerns. Sindelar raised concerns about the recent proposals violating discrimination laws intended to protect gender identity.

Sindelar also asked the school board to push back against the governor’s proposal.

“I implore you to honor these values and keep our children safe,” Sindelar said.

Others who spoke this past week said the governor’s proposal on the trans policies appears to contradict points included in an education report his administration released earlier this year. Among those principles is the zero-tolerance stance for discrimination, which they said seems to be undermined by his stance on trans student policies.

Several members of the local Dialogue on Race group spoke out against the governor’s recent moves. A document the group provided this past week cited parts of the report his administration released earlier this year.

The Dialogue on Race group noted a principle in the Youngkin administration report calling for zero-tolerance on discrimination.

“However, the Youngkin administration violated this principle before the ink was dry,” reads the Dialogue on Race paper in reference to the governor’s proposed policies for trans students. “Federal court decisions have upheld protections for transgender people. For example, a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision, written by Trump appointee Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, ruled that civil rights law barring sex discrimination covers transgender people.”

A number of local officials, including county School Board member Penny Franklin, have been involved with the Dialogue on Race over the years.

Despite the many comments to the board this past week taking issue with Youngkin’s recent positions, areas such as the current policies for transgender students have received pushback from the more conservative sections of the community. The policies the board approved last year didn’t get support from all members of the elected body.

Issues such as the debate over the rights of trans students has been one of the drivers for the Montgomery County GOP’s push for school choice, itself a controversial subject due to concerns that it would divert funding intended for public schools to private institutions.

Bob Beard, who was among the last speakers to address the board this past week, pointed to the significant support in Montgomery County for Youngkin, whom he said won the locality during his election.

“He [Youngkin] won his election based on parents’ rights and family,” Beard said.