Effort to scrap coal tax credits advancing in Virginia General Assembly

RICHMOND — On the heels of a critical report showing that Virginia’s controversial coal mine tax credits is generating economic losses for the commonwealth, Democrats in the General Assembly are advancing legislation to eliminate the program.
Sen. Jeremy McPike of Prince William and Del. Sally Hudson of Charlottesville are carrying legislation to scrap the tax credits next January, and before that happens, a workgroup will convene to figure out how the coalfield region can effectively transition its economy away from its reliance on fossil fuels.
“It seems these coal tax credits have outlived their purpose, and there are better ways to invest in the communities that have relied on them,” Hudson said.
The state has spent $225 million between 2010 and 2018 on coal tax credits — making them one of the state’s largest incentives to promote business growth — but a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report found negligible economic benefits in spending and returns in revenue, and it recommended the legislature eliminate them.
Virginia offers two major tax credits aimed at boosting coal mining in Virginia, which has been in a steep decline. Lawmakers tweaked the coal tax credit a few years ago so it applied only for high quality metallurgical coal, a type of coal used in the production of steel. Virginia enjoys a good export market on that coal.
One of the tax credits is designed to encourage electricity generators to use Virginia coal, but JLARC notes that all but one of the commonwealth’s coal-fired plants will close by 2025. Natural gas has replaced coal as the major fuel source for power generation in Virginia.
The credits were set to sunset in 2023. McPike said that knowing the costs of the tax credits, continuing them any longer “extends the liability to the state.”
Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, told Hudson during a House panel meeting to discuss the bill that he had a hard time arguing with the logic of getting rid of these tax credits, but he said Virginia wastes money on lots of other tax credits as well, and no one has put in legislation to get rid of those.
“To single out a tax credit that’s impacting the poorest area of our state seems to be almost kicking our friends while they’re down,” McNamara said.
Hudson said she's interested in reviewing other tax credits and that she’s “been a thorn in the side” of legislators from Northern Virginia when she raises the same issue with tax credits targeted at that region.
“This isn’t a matter of regional discrimination, but a sincere desire to invest in both environmental sustainability and economic justice throughout the commonwealth,” Hudson said.
The coal tax credits have been a topic of debate in recent years, with Republicans who represent the economically struggling far corner of Southwest Virginia pushing for their continuance while critics have questioned whether the tax credits that coal companies rely on are accomplishing their goals.
When Republicans controlled the legislature, they pushed to retain or reinstate the coal tax credits. Then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, consistently vetoed the legislation in the past, citing the “ineffectiveness” of the tax credits and pointing to a 2012 JLARC report that said coal production declined at the same rate or faster even with the state-issued credits designed to slow the demise of Virginia’s coal industry.
Groups like the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association and Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority told a House subcommittee that they did not object to the legislation.
Jonathan Belcher, executive director of the economic development authority, said the elimination of the tax credits would reduce its budget by 25%.
McPike said he wants to cushion the blow by proposing $2 million for the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to deploy broadband.
Additionally, McPike is carrying legislation to tweak the tax credits available to the data center industry to try and lure them to distressed areas like Southwest Virginia. He said this could lead to valuable economic development for the region.
A key part of the coal tax credits legislation is the workgroup, composed of the economic development authority, Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, the Virginia Employment Commission and others. The group will examine how to transition the far Southwest region’s economy, including a focus on clean energy development.
Hudson said the workgroup’s goals would align with those of the Clean Economy Act, which the legislature passed last year and would require most of the state’s coal power to shut down by 2024 and encourage a burst of new renewable energy construction. If utilities fall short on obligations to cut carbon energy and expand renewables, they’d face penalties that would go toward funding job training, with a priority given to historically disadvantaged communities and coalfield residents. Critics have noted this does not assure funding for worker transition programs.
Legislators in Southwest Virginia have demonstrated an eagerness to rethink the region's economy, particularly around energy. They set up the Southwest Virginia Energy Research Authority in 2019 to promote opportunities for energy development. This session, Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, sponsored legislation to set up a fund to provide grants to renewable energy companies to clean up previously developed but contaminated land and place renewable energy sources there. Kilgore said there is more than 71,000 acres of land affected by coal mining and brownfields in Southwest Virginia that could be redeveloped.
Chelsea Barnes, new economy program manager for Appalachian Voices, said the effects of a region that had been reliant on coal mining have only worsened even as the state transitions to clean energy.
“The hits keep coming,” Barnes told a House subcommittee. “What’s needed now is a comprehensive package of programs to reinvest in Southwest Virginia’s infrastructure and economy, informed by the people who live here.”