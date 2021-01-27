Effort to scrap coal tax credits advancing in Virginia General Assembly

One of the tax credits is designed to encourage electricity generators to use Virginia coal, but JLARC notes that all but one of the commonwealth’s coal-fired plants will close by 2025. Natural gas has replaced coal as the major fuel source for power generation in Virginia.

The credits were set to sunset in 2023. McPike said that knowing the costs of the tax credits, continuing them any longer “extends the liability to the state.”

Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, told Hudson during a House panel meeting to discuss the bill that he had a hard time arguing with the logic of getting rid of these tax credits, but he said Virginia wastes money on lots of other tax credits as well, and no one has put in legislation to get rid of those.

“To single out a tax credit that’s impacting the poorest area of our state seems to be almost kicking our friends while they’re down,” McNamara said.

Hudson said she's interested in reviewing other tax credits and that she’s “been a thorn in the side” of legislators from Northern Virginia when she raises the same issue with tax credits targeted at that region.