James Smith, an 81-year-old Roanoke man who was reported missing earlier this week, has been safely located, city police announced Saturday.

Smith, who has dementia, is being medically evaluated “out of an abundance of caution” and will be back with his family soon, police said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said they were grateful for public assistance in the search for Smith, saying, “We can’t thank you enough for bringing Mr. Smith home.”

Smith went missing early Monday morning. A resident of the 1800 block of Orange Avenue Northwest, Smith had wandered before, police said. Searchers were worried that he would become dehydrated or have other health problems in the hot weather.

Bloodhounds from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office were brought in and tracked Smith to the northwest intersection of Orange Avenue and 11th Street. But the trail was lost at that point. Police asked people to check their garages, vehicles and outbuildings in case Smith sought shelter there from the heat.

Saturday’s statement did not say where Smith was found.