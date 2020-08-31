Electrical fire strikes Mac and Bob's restaurant in Salem

A fire struck Mac and Bob's restaurant in downtown Salem early Monday, according to Salem Fire & EMS.

The fire, reported just before 9:30 a.m., was kindled by an electrical malfunction above the drop ceiling just inside the front entrance, officials said.

Crews arrived to find moderate billows of smoke issuing from the front of the building. The blaze was brought under control in about an hour but the popular eatery expects to be closed for several days while inspections, repair work and insurance talks happen.

The restaurant already had been temporarily closed since Friday due to diagnoses of COVID-19 among its staff.

Deep cleaning was being done with plans to reopen Tuesday for carryout service. None of the kitchen staff were among those affected by the recent diagnoses, according to a statement on the restaurant's website.

Monday's fire could delay the reopening for a week or more. The fire was a first for the local restaurant in its 40-year history.

"It's been a crazy year," said co-owner Bob Rotanz.

"When my partner called this morning, he said, 'You're not going to believe it, the restaurant's on fire.' I said, 'What, what else can happen?"