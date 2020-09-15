Electronic gaming machines proliferated in Virginia ahead of July placement deadline

The machines are only allowed to be in businesses with ABC licenses and truck stops. The makers of the machines can move the machines around, so if a business is closed because of the coronavirus, they can be relocated to other establishments.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, has not been a fan of the machines and wanted to ban them. He urged the ABC to keep a close eye on the machines to ensure they’re not evading tax collection or placing more machines in the market.

“I have historically referred to them as somewhat as bandits, and sometimes bandits are less than forthcoming with information,” Norment said.

Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, assured the committee that she and Gov. Ralph Northam are still united in banning the machines by next June, “so that no one is doubtful.”

When legislators return for their regular session in January, they may also consider changing alcohol laws in Virginia.

“What this pandemic has done is really reframe the conversation about businesses and the control of alcohol,” Hill said.