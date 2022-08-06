Elemental to the environment

The seventh annual Simply Elemental art installation at the Hahn Horticulture Garden on the Virginia Tech campus will be on display through September. The show features more than 20 original art works designed to complement and enhance the surrounding landscape.
This year’s entries include uses of everything from gourds to old wood.
An opening reception for the show is Aug. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hahn Garden Pavilion. Light refreshments will be provided, sponsored by The Matrix Gallery, Fine American Arts and Crafts.
-The Roanoke Times