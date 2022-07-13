 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elliston's Big Spring Mill announces closure

The owners of Big Spring Mill will end more than a century and a half in the feed and flour-milling business, when they shut down the Elliston landmark on the Roanoke River in August.

Owner Bob Long said he would have no further comment until next week but issued a short news release. No reason for the closing appears in the statement.

The mill produces baking flour under the Virginia’s Best label, including self-rising flour, seasoned flour, biscuit mix and corn meal. It also produces livestock feed.

The business began as a gristmill in 1850 along the river's south fork, a venture originally headed by Joseph Pepper, according to the company release. Fleetwood Long bought it in 1935 and he was joined by his son, Woodrow Long. Woodrow Long’s sons, Bill and David, later led the operation, which is now in the hands of fourth-generation family members Bob Long, Amy Long Ebel and her husband Mark Ebel, the release said.

The company gave thanks for the work of its employees and support of customers.

