Email: Radford University students suspended after large gatherings

The Aug. 5 email referenced in the university's response was sent to the campus students from Hemphill and Vice President for Student Affairs Susan P. Trageser.

"The University has a no tolerance approach for those who disregard our community’s public health and best interests. We plan to approach the beginning of the semester from an awareness, education, and outreach perspective. However, students with multiple offenses and/or blatant disregard for the health of our campus and our community will be held responsible. Sanctions could result in a number of actions, including suspension,” part of it reads.

The suspensions occurred prior to the city of Radford’s adoption of a local ordinance on gathering limitations, but following the university’s July 27 reopening, she wrote.

The city now has a gathering limit of 50, with some exceptions.

Jeff Dodson, the city's police chief, wrote in an email Wednesday that no citations for violating the gathering ordinance have been given out, and he told The Roanoke Times last week that those who had been asked to break up events had been very understanding and cooperative.

Radford Mayor David Horton - who works for the university - said this week that he did not have specific details about what happened to prompt the suspensions.