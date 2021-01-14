Embattled Christiansburg restaurant owner takes issue with Blacksburg lawmaker

March then described the other group as the other half of the country, the “America that elected Donald Trump.” She described that group as angry and wrote that they are tired of paying for lazy, spoiled “purple haired ‘kids.’” She further wrote that many in the Trump group have put themselves through school, whether it also be through student loans or with the aid of the GI Bill.

The Trump group is willing to “fight and shoot and defend and die for their beliefs and life experiences,” wrote March, who later added that she would be willing to do the same for her family and businesses.

“Will this coming war be us killing each other in order to reset this country? Will we kill off the old OR will we kill off the young? Can we live with our conscience when we actually take human life and end their potential?” March wrote.

March ended the long post by writing that there could be common ground between the two groups and that some from both sides could run for office to improve government for them.

March this week rejected suggestions that her posts called for violence. She said she was simply and ultimately calling for new people to serve in office.