Emergency brings rescuers to Giles County lime plant

An emergency at the Lhoist Chemical Lime plant in Ripplemead has rescuers scrambling, the Giles County Sheriff's Office reported Monday evening.

In a short post on Facebook, the sheriff's office said that "multiple agencies are on the scene of an emergency operation." No other information was released, and news agencies were asked to stage at a church located about 4 miles from the lime plant.

The sheriff's office said more information will be released "once the incident has been resolved."

The plant mines limestone from a quarry in Ripplemead and processes it for industrial applications.

This article will be updated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.