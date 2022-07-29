Emergency services camp engages youth as first responder shortages continue in Roanoke Valley

As volunteer shortages continue to plague organizations across the United States, fire and rescue departments in the Roanoke Valley are taking steps to engage young people as they seek new recruits.

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department hosted a single-day camp for children ages 10 to 14 on Friday that provided participants with “a rapid in-depth insight into the world of emergency services professions,” according to a press release.

The camp, called Camp R.I.T., was held for the first time in 2019. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year hiatus, but this year it attracted about 25 children from local elementary and middle schools.

R.I.T. stands for respect, integrity and teamwork. It’s a play on words, as fire departments often have Rapid Intervention Teams. The camp replaces the Character Academy, a similar day camp experience held yearly for 14 years prior to 2019.

This year's camp participants explored fire and EMS service vehicles, flowed water through a hose attached to a fire hydrant, descended a zip line and learned CPR.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Chief Travis Griffith said exposing young people to the activities of emergency personnel may spark an interest in the profession.

“If you can find that target audience in middle school or high school, and engage them, maybe in a camp like this, or get them into a volunteer system, a lot of times those people do progress, and they do eventually become career fire and rescue personnel,” Griffith said Friday.

Roy Wall, president of the Southwest Virginia Firefighters Association, recently said younger people aren’t as interested in fire and rescue careers as they once were.

“The younger generations seem to be missing the values instilled in past generations for service to community,” Wall wrote in a letter published on the SVFA website. “It is up to us to find a way to instill the desire and passion that we all share for the fire service with the next generations. The youth are our future!”

Seth Harris, 21, of Roanoke, is a volunteer at the Cave Spring Fire and Rescue Station. He started as a first responder industry at Character Academy when he was 13, where he learned the value of teamwork and respect.

“We're all different. Just because somebody looks different, or they act different, they can do the job as well as you can,” Harris said Friday.

Harris recalled being interested in firefighting since age 3. He intends to make the shift from volunteer to career firefighter soon.

“I’m in the process now,” Harris said. “I went to the volunteer academy. I got my firefighter one, firefighter two and hazmat certifications for Roanoke County. I'll have to go through the academy again.”

Roanoke County’s department has about 200 full-time administrative and operational employees, or “careers.” There are roughly 160 active volunteers that serve in the area. Those numbers don’t exactly align with national trends.

Among the departments registered with the U.S. Fire Administration’s National Fire Department Registry as of January, 34% of active firefighters were careers, 54% were volunteers and 12% were paid per call, according to the National Fire Department Registry Summary.

“As our volunteer workforce has decreased, we’ve had to increase the number of career staff,” Griffith said. “While we're not fully staffed, we're not what I would call critically low-staffed. Our numbers are really good right now, as far as our staffing numbers and our operational numbers.”

The department is expecting to see about five or six vacancies in coming months due to retirements, but those positions are going to be filled by this winter with recruits graduating Roanoke’s regional training academy this fall.

“We can't hire somebody today and put them to work tomorrow. With the training and the certifications you have to get, the onboarding process takes a while to get somebody to fill those operational numbers,” Griffith said.

The Franklin County Department of Public Safety is expecting seven recruits to graduate this fall, too, making the department fully staffed.

Keith Ludeman, deputy chief of operations, said the county started running its own 16-week academy for Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties' recruits last year to attract more young people.

“Beforehand, we would only hire people that were already certified,” Ludeman said. “We’ve also added a full-time recruitment retention officer, for not only the Franklin County public safety department, but also the volunteer organizations.”

When you walk into the county’s public safety office, the first thing you see is a volunteer sign-up sheet. Ludeman said the department has about 50 full-time and 30 part-time staff members that are supplemented by about 250 active volunteers.

But some days, there still aren’t enough hands. Ludeman described his department’s response to a recent fatal crash in Rocky Mount that involved three vehicles.

“Two critical, one deceased, one in cardiac arrest with minimal staff,” Ludeman said. “They did a heck of a job working very hard and got everything done and gave that person a fighting chance, though they didn't survive. But it would have been a lot easier, maybe a little bit faster, had we had more people.”

The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS is also seeking more hands on deck. Chief Jason Ferguson said his department still relies heavily on volunteers to service his large, rural jurisdiction.

“There are very few people these days that are willing to give of the time and dedication to get the training and all the things that come with being a volunteer firefighter,” Ferguson said. “It's just really difficult with the pace of today's lifestyles.”

Ferguson said fire and rescue camps like Camp R.I.T. show young people “that there is a pathway” into the emergency services field through volunteerism. The Botetourt County department hosted a fire camp exclusively for girls last month.

“There were a lot of people excited about it,” Ferguson said. “It may very well be that we’re not encouraging them to come be in our profession. But if they learned something about fire safety, and how to get out of their house if it's on fire, or how to call 911, or do CPR, then we've definitely left a mark with them.”

Just this week, the county altered its regulations to allow 16- and 17-year-olds participating in the fire department’s junior program to serve at a greater capacity with parental consent and certification. Before this week, younger teens weren't allowed to fully participate until age 18.

“We basically had an ordinance that had a little bit of a restrictor plate, and we just removed the restrictor plate,” Ferguson said. “We can keep their interest up, we can keep their morale and desire to continue to learn and grow up. Then once they’re 18, they’re ready to start taking other certification programs and continue to learn and grow.”

There are already about 15 junior members in Botetourt County’s program. The department has about 60 full-time and 25 part-time positions.

About 13 of those positions are vacant, but eight will be filled once some recruits graduate Roanoke’s regional academy. Those careers are supplemented by about 240 active volunteers.

The career-to-volunteer ratio in one New River Valley department is quite the opposite. There are only nine full-time staff members in the Montgomery County Department of Fire and EMS. Three work in administration and six work in EMS operations.

The county also has 16 part-time positions. Supplementing those 25 career staff members are a whopping 622 active volunteers.

Michael Geary, director of fire and EMS, said the county has Virginia Tech to thank for the surplus.

“We just have a lot of students that are interested in the medical field, and becoming a volunteer EMS provider is a great way to take a step to, number one, gauge interest, but then to gain that experience that's required for so many schools now before you apply,” Geary said.

While Geary said the county is an “anomaly,” it isn’t immune to national trends.

“We are starting to see that same kind of shortage of volunteers in more rural areas in the county, and that's why we're starting to supplement with career staff,” Geary said. “We're in the process of hiring two more full-time positions to do more operations.”

The starting salary for paramedics in Montgomery County is $46,300, Geary said, “which is pretty competitive for the region.”

The paramedics that department hires already have experience, so the county doesn’t “technically” have recruits, Geary said. But recruits for Botetourt, Roanoke and Franklin counties' agencies are paid as soon as they enter their respective academy.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved a pay raise for fire and EMS employees as a part of the locality’s step plan pay scale for public safety personnel.

“Starting recruit salary just went up to $45,100,” Griffith said. “When you're hired in recruit school, that’s the salary you are paid. And then upon graduation, you get another pay raise, either to firefighter-EMT or to paramedic-firefighter based on your certifications.”

Ludeman said Franklin County public safety career personnel also just received a pay raise in light of a recent pay study completed by the county.

It puts the department “more in line with neighboring jurisdictions that are of equal economic and geographic size,” Ludeman said, “which makes us a little more competitive when it comes to recruitment and retention.

The initial starting salary in Franklin County is $42,000 for firefighter-EMTs and $46,305 for firefighter-paramedics. In Botetourt County, firefighter-EMT academy graduates get a $42,100 starting salary, and entry-level paramedics get $46,350.

“We will always be underpaid in this profession,” Ludeman said. “However, we're grateful for the salaries and the benefits and opportunities we have.”

The latest round of applications for paid positions in Botetourt County, Roanoke County, Roanoke and Salem are due Friday, Aug. 5. Those recruits will begin their academy training in January.

Those agencies are also going to host the first Roanoke Valley Regional Public Safety Career Fair on Sept. 17 at Salem Civic Center.

Griffith said the applicant pool has dropped in recent years from 300 to 100 during each hiring cycle, but that doesn’t mean fire and EMS agencies can’t continue to use strategic and selective hiring practices.

“It's not just putting warm bodies in positions. It's finding the right people for the job,” Griffith said. “We don't want a higher quantity. We want a higher quality, because in public service you're front-facing with the public at their worst possible time.”

Harris said people who are interested in applying to work or volunteer can complete a ride-along with department staff.

“See what we do on a daily basis,” Harris said. “You have your routines, but every day is different. You're not going to run the same calls every day. Every call is different. Every person is different to deal with. Come do it. Come do a ride along, and if you don't like it, pursue something else. It's okay. If you like it, keep going.”

Griffith said there’s a place for anyone who wants to help.

“You don’t have to go fight fire every day. You don’t have to run all the EMS calls,” Griffith said. “There are so many different avenues you can get into within our volunteer system in our agency.”