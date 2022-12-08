Employee settles sexual harassment lawsuit against former Rocky Mount police chief

An employee of the Rocky Mount Police Department has settled her sexual harassment lawsuit implicating the former police chief, who left the department amid controversy.

Regina Stanley, an executive assistant for Ken Criner, had claimed that he made offensive comments to and about her, belittled the cancer from which she suffered, and otherwise made her a “nervous wreck.”

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in a brief order dismissing the case in Roanoke’s federal court Wednesday.

Criner — who was not named as a defendant but figured prominently in Stanley’s lawsuit against the town — was placed on administrative leave for five weeks in 2020 as Rocky Mount officials investigated allegations that he created a hostile work environment.

He retired in September 2021, after seven years as Rocky Mount's police chief and more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Stanley filed her lawsuit earlier this year, claiming she was subjected to harassment from the police chief and “his henchmen" at the department after she and several other employees made complaints to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Her attorney, Terry Grimes of Roanoke, declined to talk about details of the settlement, but said Stanley remains an employee of the police department.

Town manager Robert Wood also declined to comment, other than to say: “The matter has been resolved.”

According to the lawsuit, Criner referred to Stanley and another female employee as "b------," and told others in the department that he would like to get rid of them and "hire some hotties."

Criner also expressed little sympathy for Stanley as she sought treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer, suggesting that she was abusing her sick leave, according to the filing in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

When major surgery weakened Stanley's immune system and caused her to cough at work, Criner complained that she was "barking like a seal" and accused her of spreading COVID-19, the lawsuit alleged.

A 24-year employee of the town, Stanley sought unspecified damages for sexual discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

A second lawsuit was filed by Justin Smith, a former police investigator who says he was forced out after he defended, and tried to help, Stanley and a second female employee. That case was settled in May, also under confidential terms.

In a response to Stanley’s lawsuit, an attorney for the town had denied many of the claims, arguing in part that they were “frivolous and without any reasonable foundation or support in law or in fact.”

The settlement came less than two months after Grimes filed notices to take the depositions of about a half dozen town and police department employees, including Criner.