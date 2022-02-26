Employee sues town of Rocky Mount, alleging sexual harassment by ex-police chief

The former police chief of Rocky Mount sexually harassed his administrative assistant, belittled the cancer from which she suffered, accused her of spreading COVID-19 and otherwise made her a "nervous wreck," a new lawsuit claims.

Regina Stanley filed a federal lawsuit Friday against the town, seeking redress for the actions of Ken Criner, who retired in September in the midst of the allegations.

Stanley, a town employee for 24 years, described a series of sexually explicit and degrading comments made to her by the ex-chief. Criner referred to Stanley and another female employee as "b------," and told others in the department that he would like to get rid of them and "hire some hotties," the lawsuit alleges.

Criner also expressed little sympathy for Stanley as she sought treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer, suggesting that she was abusing her sick leave, according to the filing in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

When major surgery weakened Stanley's immune system and caused her to cough at work, Criner complained that she was "barking like a seal" and he sprayed heavy amounts of disinfectant in her workspace, the lawsuit alleges.

Stanley also claims that she was wrongly accused of spreading COVID-19 in the office and pressured to quit, being told at one point that she would have to take a polygraph exam.

Terry Grimes, a Roanoke attorney who represents Stanley, said she still has her job. Last year, Grimes filed a second lawsuit against the town on behalf of Justin Smith, a former police investigator who says he was forced out after he defended and tried to help Stanley and a second female employee.

Rocky Mount town manager Robert Wood declined to comment Friday, citing a policy of not talking about pending litigation.

In an earlier court filing in response to Smith's lawsuit, the town asked that the case be dismissed. “The plaintiff merely submits naked assertions without providing the actual factual basis legally required,” the motion stated.

Judge Michael Urbanski denied the town's motion Feb. 14. The next hearing is set for March 21.

Criner — who is not named as a defendant in either lawsuit — was placed on administrative leave for five weeks, two of them without pay. He retired in September after seven years as Rocky Mount's police chief and more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Efforts to reach Criner, who has previously denied comment on the allegations, were unsuccessful Friday and Saturday.

Stanley's lawsuit states that Criner created a hostile work environment. It seeks unspecified damages for sexual discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

The retaliation by the police chief "and his henchmen" at the department began after Stanley made a complaint to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in May 2020, the lawsuit states.

The workplace stress caused Stanley's hair, which had grown back following chemotherapy, to start falling out again, according to her lawsuit.

"As a result of defendant's actions," it states, "plaintiff suffered crying spells at work and became a nervous wreck."

