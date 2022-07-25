End of watch: Franklin County K-9 Rex praised for long career

ROCKY MOUNT — Thunder and rain held off just long enough for Rex, a law enforcement K-9, to make it inside the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for one last time Monday.

Rex was escorted to the office by motorcade, where his end of watch call was read out over the radio before the 15-year-old was euthanized.

"K-9 Rex is experiencing mobility issues that are hindering his quality of life. It has come time for Rex to cross the Rainbow Bridge," a July 21 press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said.

Throughout his career, Rex assisted with tracking, drug location and apprehensions, including multiple narcotics seizures and the capture of multiple individuals. He had a remarkably long career as a police dog.

"He worked here in Franklin County for 11 years and before that in Montgomery County," Terry Dameron, Franklin County Sheriff's Office special operations first lieutenant and Rex's first K-9 handler, said.

Many police dogs are German shepherds or, like Rex, Belgian Malinois, but both breeds are prone to hip dysplasia that often ends their time as working dogs after about five years. Rex began working with Dameron at the Rocky Mount Police Department in 2011. He was 3 years old at the time. Rex followed Dameron to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and later entered his first retirement in 2016.

"I retired him once I was promoted here," Dameron said. "In 2017 Investigator Tim Burton was promoted to a K-9 handler and we brought Rex back out of retirement because he was such a ball of energy and wasn't ready to give it up yet."

Rex served the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for another couple of years with Burton before retiring for a second and final time.

"Throughout Rex's career, he kept both of his handlers from harm numerous times. Whether his bark or his bite, he made sure Dameron and Burton always went home," the press release said.

It's true: in 2015, Rex tore off most of a man's ear while defending Dameron, who was being attacked.

Rex could be remarkably gentle, though, Dameron said.

"He was like a light switch. ... I could take him to an elementary school around children and he would let them play and tug on his ears and throw a tennis ball with him, but when it came time to work and we had to be serious, he could flip that light switch," Dameron said.

Apprehension K-9s, or bite dogs, are usually kept away from children, Dameron said, but Rex was part of his family and Burton's.

"A lot of the guys that work K-9s ... can't have their families around their dog," Dameron said. "But the way Rex was and his general personality meant so much to me because I could have my family be a part of his life."

In the July 21 sheriff's office press release, Burton said Rex lived a long and meaningful life and has spent his retired days enjoying long walks, "too many treats" and, of course, "tennis balls."

"Anything you could throw out in the yard with him, he'd go 100 miles an hour. I'd tell everybody, he'll jump off a cliff. And I wasn't kidding, he would jump off a cliff for a ball," Dameron said.

Burton said Rex also enjoyed napping — and sometimes snacking — in the car.

"If you were eating in the car, you had better be quick to put food in your mouth or he was going to enjoy the tasty treat for you," Burton said.

Rex will be missed by Dameron, Burton, their families and local law enforcement.

"K-9 Rex has never been just a partner," Burton said. "He has and always will be part of the family, and a hole will most definitely be felt with his departure."