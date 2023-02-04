Hundreds turned out Saturday to enjoy the Lunar New Year celebration at the Taubman Museum of Art.

While most people in the U.S. celebrated the new year Jan. 1, there are many Asian cultures that wait a bit longer to celebrate.

Lunar New Year (sometimes referred to as Chinese New Year) is an ancient tradition in Asian cultures of marking the arrival of a new year around the first new moon of January.

This year’s holiday started Jan. 22 and runs until Sunday night, according to Roanoke College history professor Stella Xu.

She told those in attendance it's now the year of the rabbit, the luckiest of all the zodiac animals in the lunar calendar.

Last year was the year of the tiger and the animals repeat themselves every 12 years, Xu told those in attendance.

Performed by the Shaolin Dragon Martial Arts Academy, the “Lion Dance '' was one of the first in many displays of visual art, and is said to ward off evil spirits to make sure the new year starts off on a good foot, according to Xu.

Lunar New Year is recognized by Asian communities throughout the world, and is celebrated with special foods, gifts and customs to mark the changing of the moon-centric Chinese calendar.

Xu also said since the Lunar New Year is based on an agrarian calendar, many believe it is more accurate for predicting when it’s time to start farming.

Those in attendance also enjoyed singing, choreographed dancing, martial arts demonstrations and music from a children’s band from the Blacksburg Chinese School

Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, who helped emcee the event, said he was glad to be able to celebrate the holiday with everyone in attendance.

“We welcome the year of the rabbit to bring us good luck, peace and calm for everyone in our community,” he said.