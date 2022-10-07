EnVision Center in northwest Roanoke to 'uplift the community'

The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority held a celebration Friday to mark the completion of its new EnVision Center at a location where many believe it will make a difference.

RRHA renovated an old city library and worked with community organizations to staff the new center, which will provide education opportunities and mental health services for its neighborhood.

The new center sits directly across Salem Turnpike from Lansdowne Park, an RRHA public housing property that city officials often refer to as a gun violence hot spot.

David Bustamante, executive director of RRHA, said the EnVision Center will help curb that violence.

“One of the main reasons why there is so much gun violence is the lack of opportunity,” Bustamante said after the center’s ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. “There’s an opportunity for the citizens to get the training that they need to find employment, thus hopefully reducing gun violence.”

Bustamante called the new center a “one-stop shop” for removing barriers to employment for city residents.

“There are a lot of individuals here that have issues that they need to discuss before they can go out and find a job,” the executive director said. "Some of them have experienced violence. Some of them have some drug issues or other issues that they need to resolve before they're capable of going to work and sustaining employment. All these services together in one location is the best way.”

Roanoke Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd said the city council voted before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to give the old Melrose branch library to RRHA.

“When they shared with us what they envisioned coming into this building to serve this community, we were all for it,” White-Boyd said. “What a good use of the old library that was here. I've had the tour, and it is gorgeous inside, and it's going to be very functional. Meeting space, computer labs, you name it. All the community partners will be right here. Can you imagine all the resources under one roof? We're excited.”

Bustamante said the renovation cost about $1 million and funded mostly with money from the authority’s capital fund. He said the project’s completion is “long overdue.”

“We started in 2020, and due to the pandemic, we had to come to a hard stop,” he said. “We resumed again at the beginning of 2021.”

The building will be ready to welcome guests in about two weeks.

“We're almost at completion. We are still waiting for some Wi-Fi issues that we need to resolve,” Bustamante said. “But as you can see today, the building is ready for occupancy, and we’re very happy to be able to provide the service to the community.”

Greg Goodman, director of RRHA community support services, said the authority has “at least a dozen” community partners that will provide services in the building, both full time and part time, focused on supporting area residents' employment.

“That career focus is going to encompass a lot of different things,” Goodman said. “Because it's not just necessarily like, ‘I've got to find a job.’ You also might need child care, health care, mental wellness, to be prepared for that job.”

In the facility, Goodman said Virginia Western Community College will host classes and training sessions, Family Service of Roanoke Valley will provide free mental wellness services and the Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center will offer money management counseling.

“We also have CommUnity Arts [Reach] that is working with the youth. We have a youth garden,” Goodman said. “We have several more. It’s honestly really hard to name them all, just because we have so much going on.”

Goodman said the center may later offer services through Carilion Clinic, whose community health workers could work in the center’s telehealth room.

“They're wonderful,” Goodman said. “The community health workers can engage with our residents and assist them with getting connected with their health services.”

Goodman said the EnVision Center and those mental and physical services are for anyone and everyone.

“This is not only for RRHA residents,” he said. “Anyone that wants to come in, wants to meet with a counselor, can literally just walk in and get counseling services.”

“We've been doing this at Jamestown, Melrose Towers, Villages at Lincoln,” Goodman continued. “What we found is when people are getting that mental wellness service, they feel better about themselves, and they're more prepared to be successful in their career goals as well. I think it's a win-win. It's going to uplift the community.”