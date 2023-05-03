In the 18 months since opening its doors, none of the clients at Family Service of Roanoke Valley’s counseling program at Jamestown Place has dropped out of counseling.

More specifically, every single patient who has made it through intake is still being seen. Such a stellar track record is particularly remarkable given the complex needs of the population the program treats in southeast Roanoke.

The program — a new version of which has launched in northwest Roanoke — serves people in neighborhoods with the highest risk of victimization and crime. It is designed to make it as easy as possible for clients to access outpatient mental health services.

“They have barriers around child care, around transportation, around stigma for mental health services,” Family Service Chief Program Officer Jamie Starkey said.

Starkey said those obstacles can make counseling more trouble than it’s worth.

“We say to them, ‘Sure, we’ll see you for counseling. Get on a bus, switch buses two or three times, get to downtown, walk from the bus stop up through downtown and then we’ll provide you a service — and then it can take you three hours to get back home.’ Really, I don’t know that I would be motivated enough to go through all that to get services,” Starkey said.

But at Jamestown Place, a Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority neighborhood in southeast, Family Service has removed every single barrier, said Decca Knight, a licensed professional counselor.

Now, Family Service hopes to use a state grant to replicate the program’s success at the EnVision Center. The housing authority opened the center in October at 2607 Salem Turnpike N.W., across from another of its neighborhoods, Lansdowne Park.

Designed as a one-stop shop for people accessing employment and housing, Starkey said the goal is to have one full-time equivalent counselor at the EnVision Center.

“Because the work at the housing neighborhoods requires such an intensive response, it is really asking for burnout to only send one counselor there for a full work week. So we want to staff the office at EnVision Center for 37 and a half hours a week — that’s our goal — but we will do that using a combination of different therapists,” Starkey said.

A $150,000 Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Program grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services will help make that possible. In many ways, the EnVision Center program is modeled after the one at Jamestown Place, which is funded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Location is a major component.

“We go to the housing neighborhoods and we have an office there. At Jamestown Place we’re actually in the same building with the folks with the redevelopment housing authority. And ... we have a permanent office at the new EnVision Center. Our counselors go onsite to the neighborhood, so these folks’ only commute is from their front door to our office, which is in the same neighborhood,” Starkey said.

Another advantage is that donations and grants pay for counseling sessions, rather than insurance.

“In some places, intakes have to be done in one or two sessions — that’s just what’s required by insurance. I do not have that requirement because I’m grant-funded, so I can take my time to really get to know the person and not have to rush them,” Knight said.

The program also doesn’t penalize clients who miss appointments or can’t stay for an entire session.

“So I can say, ‘Hey, I get that today was too much for you, I get that you’re overwhelmed, I look forward to seeing you next week,’ as opposed to ‘Oh my goodness, you missed another session.’ ... I know that many of my clients, at the beginning if they’re a little unsure, maybe they can only take 20 minutes of talking. Fine with me,” Knight said.

Knight also stressed the importance of harm reduction, as opposed to results-oriented counseling.

“I cannot help people improve if I’m making them uncomfortable or if I’m pushing them to a space they’re not ready to go. ... A lot of my people say, again and again, ‘That’s why I haven’t stayed in therapy before. ... Because I felt like I was being judged or because I wasn’t meeting the goals that I was supposed to meet in the way that I was supposed to meet them,’” Knight said.

Starkey said counselors’ efforts to build trust with the community have also contributed to the success at Jamestown Place. For instance, Knight has gone door to door and met people at bus stops. Knight said her clients are ‘rock stars’ with whom she is thrilled to work.

“I did not want to come in as this ‘expert’ telling people what they were doing wrong,” Knight said.

All of those details have contributed to the program’s success, she said.

“A lot of the feedback that we have gotten in our evaluations of the program is, ‘This is the longest I’ve ever stayed in counseling.’ ... I’ve worked in many different kinds of places and this, by far, has been the most effective program,” Knight said.