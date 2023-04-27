The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered a West Virginia chemical plant to curtail pollution from a contaminant that made its way into the Roanoke Valley’s public drinking water.

In what the EPA said was its first enforcement action involving a so-called forever chemical, The Chemours Co. was cited for excessive releases of GenX into the Ohio River from its plant in Parkersburg.

Separately, Chemours for seven years shipped industrial equipment from the same plant to a company in Elliston for cleaning. Wastewater containing GenX — a heat- and water-resistant compound used in the manufacture of many consumer goods — from the process was inadvertently released into the South Fork of the Roanoke River, according to ProChem, the company that cleaned the equipment.

Asked about that case Thursday, EPA spokesman Roy Seneca said a “significant amount of investigation and fact gathering” is being conducted across a wide region.

As part of an agreement with the EPA, Chemours will take steps to analyze the amount of GenX released from its Parkersburg plant and find ways to reduce the levels.

GenX — one of thousands of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS — has been linked to health problems that include liver, kidney and immune system complications. PFAS are also called forever chemicals because they can linger for many years in the environment.

“The Parkersburg community has a long history with this facility and the ever-present threat of PFAS pollution,” EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz said in an announcement of the enforcement action.

“This order demonstrates that EPA will take action to safeguard public health and the environment from these dangerous contaminants,” Ortiz said.

At what’s known as the Washington Works plant, Chemours uses GenX in the manufacture of fluoropolymers, which can repel heat, oil and water and are common components of non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, carpet, upholstery and other consumer products.

The company said in a statement that its products are also used in semiconductor manufacturing and in emerging technologies such as hydrogen production.

“Chemours is committed to manufacturing its products responsibly to support multiple industries,” the company said. “We worked with EPA to agree to a consent decree and will continue to take action to address the legacy deposition that has contributed to many of the exceedances.”

From September 2018 through March, levels of GenX and other forever chemicals in storm water runoff and emissions from the plant exceeded limits set by a permit that allowed the discharges, the EPA says.

The enforcement action falls under the National Pollution Discharge Elimination System, and is not related to national standards on drinking water proposed last month to reduce PFAS on a broader basis.

Mark Barker with the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League, who has followed the contamination of the Roanoke River closely, said he was encouraged by the EPA’s actions in West Virginia.

“What other communities, like Roanoke, have been contaminated by PFAS by accepting Chemours equipment for cleaning or waste for disposal?” Barker wrote in an email. “Their investigation needs to expand to include all the avenues for contamination (air, soil, water) in other impacted communities.”

In 2020, GenX was first detected in Spring Hollow reservoir, which is owned and operated by the Western Virginia Water Authority as one of several sources of public drinking water for the Roanoke Valley.

The first tests of water samples showed a concentration of 62 parts per trillion. In a health advisory issued in 2022, the EPA advised against long-term consumption of water with more than 10 parts per trillion.

Later tests showed that the Roanoke River, from which water is pumped to fill Spring Hollow, was also contaminated.

An investigation by the water authority and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality led to ProChem, which is about five miles upstream of Spring Hollow.

ProChem has said it stopped servicing Chemours’ equipment in September 2022, and levels of GenX in the Roanoke River have gradually decreased since then.

However, levels in Spring Hollow have remained at about 40 to 50 parts per trillion. A carbon filtering system reduced that concentration last summer to well under the EPA’s advisory of 10 parts per trillion.

The amount of GenX started to increase again late last year, as the carbon in the filtering system gradually lost its ability to capture the contaminant. After new units were installed earlier this month, the GenX has returned to acceptable levels.