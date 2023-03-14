A national drinking water standard is being proposed for a group of “forever chemicals,” including one contaminant that remains in the Roanoke River and Spring Hollow reservoir at levels higher than what is considered safe for human consumption.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday unveiled regulations that would require public water utilities to test for the man-made chemicals and take steps to reduce any concentrations that exceed its limits. The rules could be approved later this year.

In the Roanoke Valley, tests first detected GenX — a heat- and water-resistant chemical used in the manufacture of many consumer products — in Spring Hollow’s water three years ago.

Late last year, the source was traced upstream to an Elliston company that had been hired to clean industrial equipment from The Chemours Co., which makes GenX at a West Virginia plant.

Although the release of GenX-tainted wastewater into the South Fork of the Roanoke River has since been stopped, problems with a chemical that doesn’t naturally break down are expected to linger for years.

Under the EPA standards released Tuesday, the allowable level of GenX would be no more than 10 parts per trillion for the Western Virginia Water Authority, which owns and operates Spring Hollow as a source of the Roanoke Valley’s public drinking water.

Concentrations of GenX have been as high as 62 parts per trillion in Spring Hollow, 139 parts per trillion in the adjacent Roanoke River where water is pumped into the Roanoke County reservoir, and 23,900 parts per trillion about five miles upstream, where treated wastewater containing the chemical was released into the river’s South Fork.

A carbon filtering system at Spring Hollow brought the levels of treated drinking water down to as low as 1 part per trillion last August.

However, the activated granular carbon quickly loses its ability to bond with the GenX that passes through the filtering system. That led a gradual increase in the levels, to as high as 44 parts per trillion on Feb. 10, the most recent date for which test results are available, according to water authority spokeswoman Sarah Baumgardner.

A replacement of the carbon — 280,000 pounds that will fill two vessels in the filtering system — was ordered last October. It recently arrived and installation began Monday, Baumgardner said Tuesday.

Customers may notice a slight discoloration of their water while the carbon is installed. But that should be temporary, and water quality is expected to return to below the EPA standard once the job is completed later this week.

All of the actions proposed by the EPA are already being taken by the water authority, according to Baumgardner.

“The Western Virginia Water Authority is committed to testing and treatment that will allow us to continue to meet all the drinking water standards established by the Environmental Protection Agency and deliver a quality product to our customers,” she wrote in an email.

However, the standards announced Tuesday will be enforceable once they take effect — unlike the EPA’s health advisory issued last June that recommended a lifetime consumption of no more than 10 parts per trillion, which is defined as a 70-year-old drinking two liters of water a day.

EPA said its proposed regulations for GenX and five other forever chemicals, or PFAS for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, will prevent thousands of deaths and even more illnesses from the harmful compounds — which have been in existence since the 1940s, but have only recently come under scrutiny.

“Communities across this country have suffered far too long from the ever-present threat of PFAS pollution,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in the announcement.

The proposal would set strict limits of 4 parts per trillion, the lowest level that can be reliably measured, for two common types of PFAS compounds called PFOA and PFOS. In addition, the EPA wants to regulate the combined amount of four other types of forever chemicals that include GenX, the trade name for hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid.

The allowable level for the four chemicals would be a ratio of no more than 1, to be determined by quarterly testing. But because GenX is the only one of the four chemicals to be detected in Spring Hollow and the Roanoke River, the maximum level for the water authority remains at the 10 parts per trillion established by the health advisory, Baumgardner said.

Public comments on the regulations will be taken, and the EPA can make changes before a final rule is issued.

The Association of State Drinking Water Administrators called the proposal “a step in the right direction” but said compliance will be challenging. Despite available federal money, “significant rate increases will be required for most of the systems” that must remove PFAS, the group said Tuesday.

In Roanoke, the water authority plans to spend $13.5 million to upgrade Spring Hollow’s carbon filtering system, but says that would not result in higher bills for customers. Discussions are underway about potential legal action to recover the costs.

Environmental and public health advocates have called for federal regulation of PFAS chemicals for years. Over the last decade, the EPA has repeatedly strengthened its protective, voluntary health thresholds for the chemicals but has not imposed mandatory limits on water providers.

Concern has increased in recent years as testing reveals PFAS chemicals in a growing list of communities that are often near manufacturing plants or U.S. Air Force bases.

Until now, only a handful of states have issued PFAS regulations, and none has set limits as strict as what the EPA is proposing. In Virginia, a Department of Health workgroup is studying maximum contaminant levels, but no final action has been taken.

Testing overseen by VDH looked for forever chemicals in 45 public water utilities across the state. The highest concentration was found at Spring Hollow.

Although the state does not have authority to require tests of private wells, health department officials say they are planning to offer voluntary sampling of wellwater at homes and businesses close to Spring Hollow and ProChem, the company in Elliston that was the origin of contamination.

By regulating PFOA and PFOS at the minimum amounts that tests can detect, the EPA is proposing the tightest possible standards that are technically feasible for public water, experts said.

“This is a really historic moment,” said Melanie Benesh, vice president of government affairs at the Environmental Working Group. “There are many communities that have had PFAS in their water for decades who have been waiting for a long time for this announcement to come out.”

According to the EPA, scientific studies have linked PFAS to a number of health risks: liver complications; prostate, kidney and testicular cancers; damage to immune systems; increased cholesterol levels; and impacts to pregnant women that include decreased fertility and high blood pressure.

One complicating factor in determining risk is the large number of PFAS — estimated at more than 6,000 — and the variety of ways people can be exposed to them.

The chemicals are used in the manufacture of a wide range of products that include nonstick cook wear, waterproof clothing, fast food containers, upholstery, carpets, firefighting foams, paints, cosmetics and dental floss.

Since news of GenX in local waters broke last summer, the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League has been following the issue closely.

“This is a small step to protect public health — however much more remains to be done,” the league said in a statement Tuesday. “Frankly, these chemicals should be banned.”

Such an idea is likely to face industry opposition.

The American Chemistry Council, which represents large chemical companies, slammed what it called EPA’s “misguided approach” and said, “these low limits will likely result in billions of dollars in compliance costs.''

In a statement Tuesday, the group said it has “serious concerns with the underlying science used to develop" the proposed rule, adding: "It’s critical that EPA gets the science right.''

Chemours has declined to comment in detail to The Roanoke Times about the discovery of GenX locally, except to say it was cooperating with investigations by the water authority and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The company has filed a lawsuit, currently pending before the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, asserting that the EPA’s health advisories were flawed. “The agency disregarded relevant data and incorporated grossly incorrect and overstated exposure assumptions,” Chemours said in a news release when the case was filed last summer.

Meanwhile, the water authority has stopped pumping water from the Roanoke River to fill Spring Hollow. Even so, it is expected to take as long as four years before the reservoir is Gen-X free.