Additional gym space, flexible use spaces and color and light have emerged as priorities for the new Eureka Park Recreation Center in Northwest Roanoke.

Those particulars and more were shared by community members at a Jan. 24 meeting to gather input on what residents would like to see as part of the upcoming center’s improvements.

“We had a really great discussion at the meeting last week. We had a good turnout; upwards of 50 folks came out,” said city of Roanoke Planning and Development Coordinator Katie Slusher.

Along with providing feedback about their hopes for the new center, Slusher said residents have indicated concerns about whether the city will actually follow through. On that point, she was firm: The city is committed to building a new Eureka Park center.

“We have an architecture firm contracted to do the design work. That firm is VMDO and they’re based out of Charlottesville and they were hired through a competitive process,” Slusher said.

VMDO principal Joe Celentano is in charge of the project on the firm’s end. VMDO and the city have been collaborating since the fall.

Slusher said it will take the rest of 2023 to complete the project’s final design, with construction scheduled to start in early 2024 and lasting a couple of years.

“[Eureka Park redevelopment] has been a conversation that’s been going on for years now. … This has been a topic that has continued to be at the forefront of our planning and development efforts,” Slusher said.

The city has prioritized Eureka Park for a number of reasons.

“Indoor recreation centers are one area that we are really behind, in terms of sheer square footage but also the condition of really all of our rec centers. … The reality is we only have old centers. Eureka is actually our newest center and it was built in the mid-60s,” Slusher said.

The center is also located in an area without many other indoor recreational facilities, private or otherwise.

The facility is at the point where it makes more financial sense to start fresh than it does to fix up the existing space. That having been said, the city is not planning to close the current rec center while the new one is being built adjacent to it.

“We really have heard from the community … the importance of … the programs going at the rec center [and] continuing those programs while the new facility is under construction. People don’t want to see this facility closed for three years while we’re going through the process,” Slusher said.

On that note, Slusher said the city is committed to getting as much community input as possible throughout the planning process for the new rec center. That’s part of the reason the city decided to work with VMDO.

“One of the reasons we selected that firm is because they prioritize community input and are eager to be involved in community engagement to inform their work. They really see that as an integral part of their design process,” Slusher said.

Even so, if it feels like the process is moving swiftly, that’s because it is. The city is using $13 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to fund the project. The city has until the end of 2024 to spend or encumber — officially designate the federal funds for use — the money, or the city will lose it.

“By the end of 2024 … we will have a contractor committed with a bid locked in so we can have that money encumbered as per the requirements,” Slusher said.

The next community meeting on the project is slated for March 7, with the location and time of day still to be determined. Slusher said people should keep an eye on the web page for the project, playroanoke.com/eureka-development, for those details.