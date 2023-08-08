Hindsight is 20/20 and on Monday, it led some community members to question decisions made decades ago.

Residents pushed back Monday against the city’s plan to build a new pool in the lower part of Roanoke’s Washington Park, a course of action likely to demolish the park caretaker’s cottage, also known as Evans House.

What if the city had taken steps to preserve the Evans house years ago?

What if the city had properly capped the landfill under Washington Park or not put a landfill there at all?

Almost none of the city’s current officials were around when those decisions were made, but they are the ones left to deal with the repercussions.

According to the Roanoke Higher Education Center’s Gainsboro History Project, community members Robert and Ellen Hale got permission to build Dreamland — a pool and dance hall — in Washington Park in 1936. In 1947, the history project said, the city closed Dreamland to widen Orange Avenue.

The city’s 2003 Harrison & Washington Park neighborhood plan references how the Washington Park area was used as a landfill in the 1950s. In the early 1960s — at the urging of R.R. Wilkinson and the Roanoke NAACP — the city capped the landfill and established the park.

When the city demolished the Washington Park pool, it did so with the intention of rebuilding a new pool facility in the same spot. However, soil tests within the last year showed that the landfill is too close to the surface to build in that area.

Soil tests throughout the park in 2015, 2022 and 2023 have shown that the layer of dirt on top of the landfill is too shallow to build on in most places.

One of only two safe places to build is around the Evans House. According to the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation, the house has been there since before the park, the landfill, Dreamland — indeed, before the city of Roanoke was chartered in 1884.

The other safe place is on top of the current football fields.

The city could also relocate the pool elsewhere, outside of Washington Park.

The last two options were dismissed quickly at a May 18 community meeting.

Some asked about covering up the landfill properly, to allow the city to build on the old pool’s location. City officials said that would eat up most of the current budget for the new pool.

Time is also a factor. The park was without a pool this summer. There won’t be a pool next summer, either, if the project is delayed.

On May 18, several community members said they prefer to have a pool next summer, particularly for youth, and are willing to let the Evans House go if that’s what it takes. They seemed to lead a majority consensus and, based on that, the city moved forward with plans to build the new pool in the lower park of Washington Park, likely eclipsing the house and requiring its demolition.

On Monday, City Manager Bob Cowell said the project is in the early stages of design.

But some of the residents who spoke at Monday’s city council meeting believe the house can and should be saved.

Among them was Cathy Carter. She envisioned a restored Evans House as a historical and community resource. She presented to council Monday, indicating that she and the Friends of Washington Park group would work with Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation to secure grants and funding to make it happen.

Another community member asked council to make a motion to stop demolition of the house and explore other options, but Mayor Sherman Lea did not entertain that.

Council members Trish White-Boyd and Stephanie Moon Reynolds — who invited Carter to present — indicated that the city will not be changing course. Moon Reynolds and council member Luke Priddy indicated that the cottage’s fate may have been sealed years ago.

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb reaffirmed the city’s commitment to preserving elements of the Evans House and showcasing them in the new pool facility, wherever possible.

Cowell said attempts to incorporate elements of the cottage into the pool facility remains a design goal. Otherwise, though, Cowell clarified to make sure everyone was on the same page.

“We’re still operating under the direction that the pool is going into the lower park, as we have discussed. My expectation is, based on what we know, that the cottage will be demolished. However, we will not do the demolition while the design is going on, so that in the event the design reveals that the demolition is not necessary, then we would take those steps. However, additionally, we’re not going to redesign around the building. ... One significant clarification is there is no money in the budget for the restoration of the building, even if it could be saved,” Cowell said.

Council concurred.