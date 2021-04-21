Events abloom at Vinton's Dogwood Festival, with necessary change

“For outdoor venues, you use 30% of the occupancy limit or 40 square feet per person,” McDow said. “Some of the outdoor venues do have an occupancy limit, like Elmwood Park and Dr Pepper Park, but if you’re doing something like the Dogwood Festival, which is out on the streets, there’s no occupancy, so you have to look at your square footage.”

Specified points of exit and entrance will enable Dogwood Festival organizers to keep control of crowd sizes. A limit of about 450 people are allowed in the craft show, plus 200 people at a time in the car show and 175 people in the kids area, Barbour said.

“Each time a new executive order comes out, then things will change again,” McDow said. “If it becomes less restrictive, which we would hope that’s the direction we’re going, then hopefully they won’t have to do as much.”

Event coordination on behalf of the health district is a responsibility McDow expects for the foreseeable future, probably until the state sunsets its executive orders, she said.