Events abloom at Vinton's Dogwood Festival, with necessary change

Vinton’s 66th Dogwood Festival, greenlit by health officials to draw crowds this weekend, is the latest annual gathering to sprout afresh this spring, after a year when event attendance withered to preserve public health.
Sounds of rock ’n’ roll cover bands and strides of marathon runners carried through Roanoke’s parks and streets in recent weekends, amassing gaggles by the hundreds to witness. More happenings, like the Vinton Dogwood Festival, are planned in the warm months ahead, under guidance from the environmental health branch of Roanoke City and Allegheny Health Districts.
“People are ready to get out,” said Cindy McDow, environmental health manager for the districts. “We’re looking at quite a few events coming up.”
In Vinton on Saturday, the town is hosting its annual street festival — with musical acts, local ensembles, kids zone, craft show, car show, queen crowning and shoebox parade — truncated still from those far-off pre-pandemic days, but notably grander than last year, when the coronavirus quashed most plans.
“We’re excited to be able to have it … We had to come up with some out-of-the-box ideas,” said Vinton Community Programs Director Chasity Barbour. “In the past, we have had a four- and five-day festival, and … a whole lot more than what we’re doing this year.”
Main festivities run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Vinton. Attendees can expect more than 90 crafters and food vendors and two performance stages, capping off the day’s events with free popcorn and a screening of “The Lion King” at dusk.
“Instead of having a parade, we’re having a virtual shoe box parade,” Barbour said. “Kids can decorate shoe boxes, bring them in, we do a slideshow and put it on Facebook and turn that into our virtual parade.”
The real parade’s return will wait another year while the 2021 shoebox parade debuts online via Facebook.com/vintonva at 2 p.m. Saturday, but much else has returned to the Dogwood Festival lineup. A doubleheader concert at the farmers market Friday opens its gates at 6 p.m. with a $5 fee, but the main festival Saturday is free to attend.
“We normally would do this in all of downtown Vinton, but this year we’re having to fence in part of downtown and do entrances and exits where they count the people in and out,” Barbour said. “It’s not just a free flow through town. There’s a little bit of structure we have to do this year.”
Three staff members from RCAHD environmental health assumed event planning as part of their job responsibilities, to ensure events are compliant with state COVID-19 orders. Occupancy limits increased under the latest executive order, effective since April 1, McDow said.
“For outdoor venues, you use 30% of the occupancy limit or 40 square feet per person,” McDow said. “Some of the outdoor venues do have an occupancy limit, like Elmwood Park and Dr Pepper Park, but if you’re doing something like the Dogwood Festival, which is out on the streets, there’s no occupancy, so you have to look at your square footage.”
Specified points of exit and entrance will enable Dogwood Festival organizers to keep control of crowd sizes. A limit of about 450 people are allowed in the craft show, plus 200 people at a time in the car show and 175 people in the kids area, Barbour said.
“Each time a new executive order comes out, then things will change again,” McDow said. “If it becomes less restrictive, which we would hope that’s the direction we’re going, then hopefully they won’t have to do as much.”
Event coordination on behalf of the health district is a responsibility McDow expects for the foreseeable future, probably until the state sunsets its executive orders, she said.
“Everybody’s excited to be able to actually get back to doing some things. Everybody’s looking forward to the events,” McDow said. “We just want to make sure they are going to be as safe as possible, but people will be able to get out and actually start enjoying things again, in the safest manner they can.”
Other upcoming events approved by RCAHD include the ongoing Dr Pepper Park concert series, Local Colors, First Fridays, Community School’s 41st Annual Strawberry Festival, Party in the Park and Spring Fling in Buchanan. Plans working toward approval include an Ironman Race, Five Point Music Foundation concert series and the Kiwanis’ Pancake Breakfast.
“I hope everybody can get a chance to go to the Dogwood Festival this weekend,” said Vinton Mayor Brad Grose during a town meeting Tuesday night. “It’s very difficult to stage any kind of event in the pandemic situation … the festival committee has really worked hard ... and put together some unique events, and modified the event so we can all enjoy it safely.”
For more information on Vinton’s 66th annual Dogwood Festival, the oldest annual festival in the region, go online to vintondogwoodfestival.org.
“If everybody does what they’re supposed to do, people can get out and enjoy some nice events and everything and everybody will be safe,” McDow said. “The other thing — we’re still doing vaccinations. We’ve got plenty of vaccines, so if you haven’t gotten your vaccination, either get to one of our clinics or go to one of the pharmacies.”