Virginia roadways are becoming more dangerous for cyclists as cycling increases in popularity. With statewide cycling-related vehicle fatalities on the rise, according to the Virginia DMV, drivers and cyclists need to be more careful than ever.

In just the month of May, two cyclists were killed in the region, one in Lynchburg and one in Franklin County. And just last week a cyclist participating in the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Vinton was struck and injured.

“Cyclists are some of our most vulnerable road users. We all share the responsibility of keeping them safe,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Looking out for each other is key. Be visible and predictable as a cyclist, and respect bike lanes and pass with care as a motorist.”

The DMV said both cyclists and drivers should practice defensive driving by staying focused and alert to surrounding traffic and anticipating what others on the road may do before they do it.

Robert Issem, Complete Streets and Vision Zero coordinator for the city of Roanoke, said that the city has multiple projects, both long and short term, in the works to maximize the safety of all vulnerable road users. On Saturday, the city began its Change Lanes to Pass Campaign to promote cyclist safety.

“Roadway safety takes everybody’s involvement, it’s about creating a culture of safety.” Issem said. “Our campaign is focused on generating involvement and creating knowledge.”

Issem said that many motorists are not aware that Virginia law was changed in 2021 to say that vehicles need to be able to pass a cyclist with 3 feet of space or they must change lanes, even if that means crossing a double yellow line.

“Most lanes in the city of Roanoke are not wide enough for cyclists, a car, and 3 feet between them,” Issem said. “The campaign is about educating people on the law and when it applies.”

Issem said the campaign, which is the city’s fourth yearly DMV safety campaign, includes signs both on city vehicles and at locations around Roanoke, a presence at events across the area, multiple television and radio ads and a social media campaign.

After the six-week campaign ends, Issem says his team will be doing data collection to analyze the efficacy of the campaign. They’ll be doing visual observation of roadways, intercept surveys with cyclists and a before and after comparison of data collected with new Velo AI equipment.

Issem said if the campaign proves successful, it will provide a blueprint for other cities to use, or even for Roanoke to do again. He said if it wasn’t successful, it will be a useful learning opportunity for the next campaign.

“Ultimately it’s one step on our way to Vision 0, which is our commitment to 0 serious injuries or fatalities on Roanoke roadways,” Issem said. He said the city council approved the Vision 0 commitment in the 2040 city plan, but did so when there was not an action plan in place for it. The city of Roanoke is using money from the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program to create the plan.

“Over the next year we’re going to be developing that Vision 0 action plan, and we’ll be applying for an implementation grant,” Issem said. “So we can put the plans into action quickly and start saving lives right away.”

Issem said that a lot of issues surrounding roadway accidents are a lack of consideration for the vulnerable road users.

“I’m a pedestrian, I’m a cyclist, I’m a husband, I’m a father, I’m all these things, and everybody else on the street is just as complex. So know that that person cycling, and maybe delaying you a little, is your neighbor,” Issem said. “Treat everyone with care, every life matters, and it can’t happen without a commitment from the whole community.”

That vulnerability and its cost was the focus of the 16th annual Ride of Silence in Radford last month, organized by the New River Valley Bicycle Association and Pathways for Radford. After a moment of silence cyclists took a slow-paced 6.8 mile ride in honor of those who have been hurt or killed while cycling on public roadways.

On Tuesday a Roanoke Circuit Court judge approved a $1.5 million settlement to the estate of Tabitha Thompson, a cyclist who was struck by a vehicle and killed in Troutville in 2022. During the announcement, her husband Matt Thompson took the opportunity to speak out about community safety.

“Her communities came together and demonstrated the enormous impact of one tiny person. Today we’ll continue to carry that light in hopes to be a movement that alters the driving culture in our region,” Thompson said.

Issem said he believes that community involvement with the Change Lanes to Pass campaign is a necessary step to Vision 0, and that he hopes it inspires more people to come together for the safety of one another. To interact with the campaign, there is an event list and campaign materials at www.planroanoke.org/trafficsafety.