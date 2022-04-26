Ex-Appalachian Power linesman voices wrongful termination claim in Roanoke court

A former power line worker for Appalachian Power Co. told a jury Tuesday that he was fired for speaking out about his concerns that he and others were exposed to unsafe working conditions.

Ocal “Bubba” Smith is seeking lost wages and other damages from Appalachian in a trial expected to last the rest of the week in Roanoke Circuit Court.

Although repairing high-voltage electric lines – often in bad weather while working high off the ground – is an inherently dangerous job, Smith contends that it was made even more so by repeated violations of workplace safety regulations.

Smith recounted being told to work in a bucket extending from a repair truck during high winds.

Other times, he reported the unsafe handling of power lines, workers who were not wearing protective gear, a failure to put up warning signs when heavy equipment was parked on public roads, and the improper storage of safety gloves that could have resulted in a worker being electrocuted.

As the civil trial began Tuesday, Smith said he repeatedly voiced his concerns within the company – to everyone from his immediate supervisor to the president of Appalachian and the CEO of its parent company – to no avail.

“Going up the chain, nobody listened to me,” he testified. “I wanted to work safely. I wanted to do my work and do it like the book said.”

Attorney Tommy Strelka told the jury that it would hear “a tale of two Apcos,” one about a company that says it places a high emphasis on worker safety and the other about a corporate culture more concerned with making money by getting the lights back on quickly, at any cost.

Tom Winn, a Roanoke attorney who represents Appalachian, said it takes safety “incredibly seriously” and quickly launched investigations into the many complaints made by a 17-year veteran.

“Mr. Smith simply didn’t like the answers he received,” Winn said in his opening statements.

Rather than accept the company’s explanations that his concerns had been addressed, Smith continued a crusade that included “mean-spirited” letters to management and covert investigations of his colleagues, Winn said.

“Mr. Smith lost his job because he simply could not let things go,” the attorney said. “It festered in him and we believe the evidence will show it warped his mind so that he was seeking information to bring down his co-workers.”

Appalachian “didn’t make the decision lightly” to terminate Smith three years ago, Winn said. “They just got to the point where enough was enough.”

The jury will be asked to decide two claims brought by the lawsuit. Smith contends that the company retaliated against him for his safety complaints, and that by banning him from all Appalachian property it impeded his efforts to find similar work with other companies that performed subcontracting work on power lines.

During several hours on the witness stand Tuesday, Smith said he received mostly good job reviews and was never disciplined by his employer before he was fired. Strelka had him read from a letter in which a customer called him “wonderfully kind” and considerate when he was called out to fix a power outage.

The Radford resident testified that he loved being a line mechanic, a job that was held by his father and an uncle.

He described the feeling of “you fixed that” when the electricity was restored in cold weather, recalling the relieved look on the faces of people watching from their doorsteps.

“It’s very rewarding,” he said.