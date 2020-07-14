Ex-Christiansburg police officer investigated for child pornography

CHRISTIANSBURG — Charges are pending against a former town police officer being investigated for sending child pornography, Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Ethan Havens, who until last week was a town patrol officer, became the subject of a state police investigation after Twitter flagged a conversation between users for including likely child pornography, and notified an Internet crimes task force, according to a statement the town released Tuesday evening and to search warrants filed in the case.​

“The Christiansburg Police Department recognizes that children are the community's most valuable and most vulnerable asset. We are both shocked and outraged by the conduct demonstrated by a now-former agency member,” the town’s statement said. “This is not representative of our values or who we are. We want to assure the community that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

The town said that it was told of Havens' alleged actions by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and in turn promptly requested a state police investigation. The town said it also began an internal investigation.

A computer, portable hard drive and Sony Playstation were taken during a July 1 search of Havens' home in Lee Hy Court in Christiansburg, search warrants and the town said.

The next day, the police department gave Havens a notice of intent to terminate, a legally required step that gave him five days to respond. The officer, who had joined the force in December 2017, was fired on July 7, the town said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.