Ex-Christiansburg police officer subject of child pornography investigation

CHRISTIANSBURG — Charges are pending against a former town police officer based on a child pornography investigation, Virginia State Police said Tuesday.
Town patrol officer Ethan Havens became the subject of a state police investigation last month after Twitter flagged a conversation between users for including likely child pornography, according to a statement the town released Tuesday evening and to search warrants filed in the case.
“The Christiansburg Police Department recognizes that children are the community’s most valuable and most vulnerable asset. We are both shocked and outraged by the conduct demonstrated by a now-former agency member,” the town’s statement said. “This is not representative of our values or who we are. We want to assure the community that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”
The town said that on June 25, the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce alerted the Christiansburg department to Havens’ alleged actions. The Taskforce had been tipped by Twitter after a May 20 conversation raised concerns, according to search warrants.
The town said it promptly requested a state police investigation and began an internal review.
On July 1, state police investigators took a computer, portable hard drive and Sony PlayStation from Havens’ home in Lee Hy Court in Christiansburg, search warrants and the town said.
Havens was suspended without pay and the next day, the town police department gave him a notice of intent to terminate, a legally required step that gave him five days to respond, the town said. The officer, who had joined the force in December 2017, was fired on July 7, the town said.
Havens had no prior disciplinary record, the town said.
The state police investigation continues and charges are pending against Havens, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller wrote in an email Tuesday.
Search warrants recounted the Twitter exchange that led to the investigation, saying that a “Subject A” who described himself as a police officer offered to send nude pictures of minors to another Twitter user.
“I’ll send a pic of a nude 15 year old first ok,” Subject A wrote on May 20, according to search warrants.
The other Twitter user, labeled in the warrant as Subject B, replied “You said you would send everything you got lol.”
Three minutes later, Subject A sent a picture of a female who looked under the age of 18 exposing her face and a bare breast, search warrants said. Subject A followed the first image with a series of pictures that included three images of females who appeared to be minors either showing their genitals or engaged in a sexual act.
Search warrants said that after one of the pictures was sent, Subject B asked, “How old?”
Subject A responded, “14,” search warrants said.
The search warrants said that Subject A had described various aspects of police work on his Twitter account and had several times sent pictures of a man in uniform to other accounts. That picture of the uniformed man was identified as Havens, search warrants said.
State police also used a cell phone number, computer IP addresses, a user name and the registration of email in building a case, search warrants said.
On Tuesday evening at the Lee Hy Court address that the search warrants listed for Havens, a woman answered the door and said he was not there and she did not know who he is.
