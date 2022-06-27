Ex-Northside coach denies sexual assault lawsuit allegations

A former soccer coach and technology specialist at Northside High School is denying civil allegations that he sexually assaulted five female students under his supervision.

Lorstan Allen disputes claims made in a $75 million lawsuit against him and Roanoke County school officials, his attorney wrote in a response filed Friday, and “avers that his conduct ... was in good faith and reasonable under the circumstances.”

While acknowledging that he had contact with three of the five students, either as a coach or as the school’s IT expert, Allen denied claims that he spent years grooming his victims, getting to know them personally before subjecting them to unwanted hugs and groping.

Allen and one of the former students “did share personal information at times, as students frequently confide in school employees,” attorney Julian Harf wrote. The filing also admitted that she would eat lunch in his office, “as did other students, boys and girls.”

In a separate filing Friday, the Roanoke County School Board and six current or former administrators at Northside said they had no reason to suspect the activities — which allegedly took place behind the closed door of Allen’s office — were what the plaintiffs would later describe in a lawsuit filed in Roanoke’s federal court.

By holding school officials responsible, the lawsuit is “arguing — in effect — that based on a closed office door, school administrators should have suspected that Allen was ‘grooming’ plaintiffs to become victims of sexual harassment and sexual abuse,” court papers state.

The school board and the six officials are asking a judge to dismiss the case, arguing that the allegations fail to establish proper legal claims and, in three of the cases, were made after a two-year statute of limitations had expired.

Although one of the student’s fathers did complain to school officials in November 2020, as alleged in the lawsuit, there is no showing of “deliberate indifference” to the situation, attorney Andrew Selman wrote on behalf of Roanoke County and its employees.

The student was given the option of avoiding Allen for help with computer issues by taking her laptop to the front desk for assistance, Selman wrote, and her request to change her class schedule so that she would not have to pass by his office was approved.

Identified only as Jane Does 1 through 5, the former students allege in their lawsuit that Allen’s history of flirting and spending time with female students was a poorly kept secret on the Northside campus.

He often used his position as the school’s IT specialist to call them into his office for closed-door meetings from between 2015 to the end of the 2021 school year, the lawsuit states.

School administrators, teachers and other staff were aware that Allen “developed inappropriate relationships with female students enrolled at Northside ... and spent inordinate time with them at school and beyond school grounds,” according to the lawsuit filed earlier this year in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

The students suffered anxiety, emotional distress, impaired educational opportunities and other damages from Allen’s conduct and the school system’s failure to prevent it, the lawsuit claims.

Among the legal claims are violations of Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sexual abuse of students, failure to train and supervisory liability counts against school officials, civil assault and battery claims against Allen and an allegation of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Allen no longer coaches the boy’s soccer team at Northside and has not been an employee of Roanoke County Public Schools since Nov. 15, 2021, a school spokesperson has said earlier. A list of personnel changes approved by the school board in December states that he was terminated from his technology support position.

Attempts to contact Allen in the past have been unsuccessful, and a call to his attorney’s office Monday was not immediately returned.