Ex-office manager sentenced to 10 years for embezzling $250,000 from two Roanoke County businesses

The money was siphoned away in small increments over years by forging checks, officials said.

Defense attorney Ronnie Clay argued in court Tuesday that Dillon should receive a more lenient sentence because of domestic violence issues she was facing at home. Dillon said she stole the money to appease her husband and help her children, who witnessed some of the violence.

Sweet argued that it was a calculated embezzlement because Dillon had an elaborate method of covering up the improper use of the money. The owners of the two businesses testified that they treated Dillon like family and offered to help her get out of her situation at home.

“I’m truly very sorry,” Dillon said. “They did treat me like family. It was never intended to hurt anyone. It’s not an excuse for what I did. I was just trying to keep him happy and ensure my kids and I stayed alive.”

Judge Charlie Dorsey said it was a difficult case and he sympathized with Dillon’s home situation. But he emphasized that she targeted two innocent people, even with a previous conviction and more jail time hanging over her head.

Dorsey sentenced Dillon to 50 years, which will be suspended after she serves 10 years. Following release, she will be on probation indefinitely and will be required to pay restitution to the owners of the two businesses.

