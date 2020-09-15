Ex-office manager sentenced to 10 years for embezzling $250,000 from two Roanoke County businesses

A woman already on probation for embezzling $500,000 was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday on additional embezzlement and money laundering charges.
Melissa Rowe Dillon, 54, was accused of stealing nearly $250,000 from her employers over a seven-year period. Dillon worked as an office manager for a Roanoke County landscaping company and a pest control firm. The two businesses split her salary.
Over the years, Dillon increased the amount of her health insurance benefit without permission and received overtime pay for hours she did not work, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ashley Sweet said.
Dillon also used company credit cards for personal purchases, including salon trips, event tickets and vacations. She would later change the records of the two companies’ accounting logs to hide the transactions, Sweet said.
Dillon faced 17 counts of embezzlement, two counts of money laundering and one count of credit card theft. As part of a plea agreement, all but nine counts of embezzlement and one count of money laundering were dismissed.
Local court records and news archives show this is the second time that Dillon has faced allegations of embezzlement.
In 2008, after pleading guilty to three counts in Roanoke, she was sentenced to a year in jail. In that case, she was charged with taking more than $500,000 from Meridium, a software company where she worked as a longtime bookkeeper.
The money was siphoned away in small increments over years by forging checks, officials said.
Defense attorney Ronnie Clay argued in court Tuesday that Dillon should receive a more lenient sentence because of domestic violence issues she was facing at home. Dillon said she stole the money to appease her husband and help her children, who witnessed some of the violence.
Sweet argued that it was a calculated embezzlement because Dillon had an elaborate method of covering up the improper use of the money. The owners of the two businesses testified that they treated Dillon like family and offered to help her get out of her situation at home.
“I’m truly very sorry,” Dillon said. “They did treat me like family. It was never intended to hurt anyone. It’s not an excuse for what I did. I was just trying to keep him happy and ensure my kids and I stayed alive.”
Judge Charlie Dorsey said it was a difficult case and he sympathized with Dillon’s home situation. But he emphasized that she targeted two innocent people, even with a previous conviction and more jail time hanging over her head.
Dorsey sentenced Dillon to 50 years, which will be suspended after she serves 10 years. Following release, she will be on probation indefinitely and will be required to pay restitution to the owners of the two businesses.
