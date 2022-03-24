Ex-Rocky Mount police officer faces new charges in Capitol riots

After joining an uprising at the U.S. Capitol, a former Rocky Mount police officer returned home and destroyed a cell phone that held incriminating evidence against him, new charges allege.

Thomas "T.J." Robertson – who is scheduled to go on trial next month on charges that include wielding a wooden stick during the insurrection – was named in a superseding indictment filed Thursday in Washington D.C.'s federal court.

The indictment charges that on Jan. 13, 2021, Robertson "did alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal" at least one cell phone with the intent to make it unavailable to law enforcement.

On the same day, Robertson and fellow police officer Jacob Fracker were arrested on charges of participating in the riots and appeared before a federal magistrate in Roanoke. Last week, Fracker pleaded guilty his role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

The two were charged after a selfie photograph of them posing in front of a statue inside the Capitol appeared on Facebook.

Robertson, who has been held without bond since last summer, also faces five other charges that include violently entering the Capitol, disorderly conduct, participating in a civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding.

In one of many Facebook posts at the time, Robertson, 49, wrote that “VIOLENCE” was the next step in a revolution that began shortly after Trump lost an election that he and many of his supporters believe was stolen from him.

