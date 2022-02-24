Excessive force claims involving prison guards and dog toothless, federal jury says

Blitz the prison dog was missing two front teeth.

Which may have been one of the reasons why it took a jury in Roanoke's federal court just seven minutes Wednesday to decide that his bites to an inmate at Keen Mountain Correctional Center were not a case of excessive force.

The jury found that two prison guards and a medic were not liable for what happened to Marlon Canady, a sex offender who was incarcerated at the Buchanan County prison in far Southwest Virginia.

Canady, who stood out in the courtroom for his orange prison coveralls and the legal acumen he applied in representing himself, admitted that the bites to his right leg and arm were not that severe.

But, he told the jury, "whether it's a small amount of pain or a lot of pain, it still violates the Constitution."

Testimony during the two-day trial showed that Canady, 63, was attacked by another inmate who struck him with a heavy object wrapped in a sock on June 25, 2015.

As the two men fought on the prison floor, guards first used pepper spray in an attempt to separate them and then called in Blitz, part of a canine team used to maintain order at the prison.

At the command of a correctional officer, Blitz joined the scuffle. His bites to Canady were limited by the time of the encounter — about five seconds — and the absence of two of his canine teeth, the pointed ones that sit at the front of the mouth.

One of the teeth went missing before the dog was deployed to Keen Mountain; it was not clear what happened to the other one.

Photographs of Canady's injuries that were shown to the jury were more consistent with a major gumming than a mauling. Nathan Schnetzler, a Roanoke attorney who represented the medic sued by Canady, argued that there was no "serious medical need" that went ignored.

After closing arguments in the case, U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen complimented Canady on the way he had presented his case. Lawsuits filed by jailhouse lawyers are a daily occurrence in federal court, but it's rare for one to make it to a jury.

The two guards had maintained they only used the amount of force necessary to restore order. Schnetzler told the jury that prison dogs are trained to control inmates, not to maim them.

As for Blitz's state of mind, that remained unclear. The dog was not called to the witness stand.

