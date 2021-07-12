Experts: UAW and Volvo face risks in current contract impasse

If a company loses market share because of employee upheaval, that can cause layoffs or facility closures, Tower said.

Overall, the influence of unions in the American workforce has declined markedly since the 1950s. But after decades of decline, unionization and collective bargaining are on the rise in the U.S. – even in Virginia, which remains a right-to-work state, meaning union membership is not a condition of employment.

Last year, union members accounted for 4.4 percent of wage and salary workers in Virginia, compared with 4 percent in 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Union influence in the commonwealth peaked in 1992, when membership averaged 9.3 %, and dropped to its lowest level of 3.7 % in 2007.

Nearly 11 % of American wage and salary workers were unionized in 2020, up half a percentage point from 2019, according to BLS.

Pearce said that “while folks might think that organized labor, because the low density of the unions in this country is passe, nowadays, with a younger workforce … the appetite for collective action has increased, rather than decreased.

“So whether it's in the form of the unionized collective action, or otherwise, it's going to be there,” he said.

UAW is evaluating its legal options in Dublin, union spokesman Brian Rothenberg wrote in an email. The strike will continue for now. A membership vote on the final offer is set for Wednesday, Rothenberg wrote.

