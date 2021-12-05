Eyeing the horizon on Huckleberry Trail

CHRISTIANSBURG — On a sunny afternoon when the weather was on a break from its recent cold dips, a handful of Virginia Tech students with clipboards and pens casually convened on a section of the Huckleberry Trail.
Joggers, cyclists and dog walkers passed by, and a few didn’t mind sparing some time to share their thoughts on the recreational spot.
Among the topics the students asked trail users about were how frequently they used the more than dozen-mile-long path, general reasons for using it, exactly which recreational activities they usually partake in and if they wish to see other amenities added in the future.
The students also asked Huckleberry users to rate a number of potential features that could be added down the road. They included bike repair stations, increased signage, historical markers, bathrooms and public art pieces.
Carter Lamm, a junior who’s majoring in environmental resources management, said one suggestion he heard, for example, is increased treatment of the trail’s slopes during the winter when snow and ice are not uncommon. Then, several others voiced strong interest in the addition of new connections to the Huckleberry, he said.
“That has really been a big one,” Lamm said, referring to the support for more connections.
Lamm is enrolled in a course at Tech that regularly involves community-driven projects.
Todd Schenk, the course’s professor and who’s part of Tech’s School of Public and International Affairs, said the town of Blacksburg and its departments have been frequent collaborators.
“Every year, with the class, we try to have students do some kind of project with a community partner,” he said. “To learn what people want, what people’s needs are.”
For this recent assignment, different groups of students were tasked with surveying Huckleberry users on different sections of the trail over several days to get feedback on the miles long path itself and on potential upgrades for the future.
The information gathered in the recent student assignment will contribute to a master plan that is being put together for the trail, said Friends of the Huckleberry President Beth Lohman. The goal is to develop the plan by about May of next year, and that the New River Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization and the New River Valley Regional Commission are involved in the work, she said.
Lohman clarified that the plan won’t be a blueprint on exactly what additions and developments will be made in the future, but rather a conceptual guide.
The localities in Montgomery County have for years taken the initiative to care for and improve the Huckleberry, but the plan would further formalize and double down on that work, Lohman said.
Among the ongoing work that will be in the plan is work in Blacksburg to eventually connect the Gateway and McDonald Hollow trailheads and other efforts in Christiansburg to connect or extend the trail to the historic Cambria neighborhood and the town’s downtown, Lohman said.
The plan will set standards on maintenance and lay out the vision on potential amenities such as pocket parks and art projects, Lohman said.
“We’re kind of at a juncture of really defining what comes next for the trail,” she said, adding that this year is the Friends of the Huckleberry’s 30-year anniversary.
Another major proposal that Lohman said she anticipates will be covered to extent in the plan is a call to effectively connect all the major trails between the Roanoke and New River valleys — a grand concept that has been referred to as the “Valley to Valley Trail.”
If realized, the regional network — which proponents say could even connect to Galax — would at some point create more than 100 miles of linked primary trail.
Earlier this month, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced that conducting a study on the Valley to Valley Trail. The agency has taken public comments and more on the study can be found at www.virginiadot.org/valleytovalleytrail.
The transportation agency states that the study will help determine a “recommended alignment with sections that could be developed in individual phases.” It further states the new trail could create a cohesive network by effectively connecting trails such as the Huckleberry, Roanoke River Greenway, Radford Riverway Trail and New River Trail State Park.
The idea of a recreational network connecting the two valleys has long been floated around, but received a renewed push among public officials and figures in the region a few years ago.
Lohman said she’s excited about the idea and the ongoing effort to eventually bring the ambitious project to fruition.
There are several benefits that could come from such a vast network, Lohman said. They include opportunities for tourism, commuting alternatives, simple recreation and even economic development opportunities around various sections of the network, she said.
“I think it’s a fabulous concept. To think you can go from Botetourt and Roanoke all the way down to Pulaski, Galax … It’s just an amazing idea,” she said. “I hope [people] think about it in a more holistic way.”