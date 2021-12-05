Eyeing the horizon on Huckleberry Trail

The localities in Montgomery County have for years taken the initiative to care for and improve the Huckleberry, but the plan would further formalize and double down on that work, Lohman said.

Among the ongoing work that will be in the plan is work in Blacksburg to eventually connect the Gateway and McDonald Hollow trailheads and other efforts in Christiansburg to connect or extend the trail to the historic Cambria neighborhood and the town’s downtown, Lohman said.

The plan will set standards on maintenance and lay out the vision on potential amenities such as pocket parks and art projects, Lohman said.

“We’re kind of at a juncture of really defining what comes next for the trail,” she said, adding that this year is the Friends of the Huckleberry’s 30-year anniversary.

Another major proposal that Lohman said she anticipates will be covered to extent in the plan is a call to effectively connect all the major trails between the Roanoke and New River valleys — a grand concept that has been referred to as the “Valley to Valley Trail.”