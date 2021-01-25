FAA finds no danger from latest plan for Botetourt County wind farm

The U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense have been contacted by the agency and have no objections as long as the turbines are lighted with a system that is compatible with night vision goggles used by the jet pilots, the FAA letter stated.

Another concern was that the turbines — which will be about twice as tall as the Wells Fargo tower in downtown Roanoke — might endanger helicopters responding to medical emergencies or forest fires.

But obstruction regulations do not apply to helicopters unless the potential hazard is near a landing or takeoff area or along an established route. “Helicopter pilots must also operate at a speed that will allow them to see and avoid obstructions,” the FAA letter stated.

The FAA’s analysis was for 18 turbines as tall as 680 feet, which were the dimensions Apex submitted last year during a second round of applications to local, state and federal agencies.

Since then, a site plan submitted to Botetourt County indicates that the facility will consist of 15 turbines at 624 feet tall. The county is still waiting for final details in a revised plan from Apex, according to Cody Sexton, assistant to the county administrator.