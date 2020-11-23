Face masks protect wearers about as well as others, Virginia Tech study finds

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cloth masks, in addition to physical distancing, good ventilation and handwashing combine to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

“Anything we can do to reduce that is going to be helpful,” Marr said.

The face shield fared the worse by far, based on the study results.

"It has a big gap between the face shield and the face, so the air can easily go through, bypass the gaps," said Jin Pan, a doctoral student who co-authored the study. "It’s not fully blocked, so everything, the aerosols expelled from people, and the aerosols coming from other people, can get through."

Marr noted that such shields can be valuable for eye protection, but "we cannot rely on a face shield itself."

Pan said she was surprised that researchers did not see a huge disparity between how the masks blocked particles coming in versus coming out.

“That difference is not so significant,” she said. “This is the most unexpected result.”

Based on the findings, the team recommends people wear a three-layer mask, consisting of outer layers of tightly woven fabric with an inside layer of a material designed for filtration, such as a vaccum bag or air filter.