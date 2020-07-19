Facing backlash to proposed change to assault on police law, Sen. Surovell explains how it's been 'abused'

“It’s set up for the purpose of trying to empower prosecutors in cases, and it has the effect of insulating police from having their authority challenged in the street and court,” said Andy Elders, deputy public defender in Fairfax County.

A young woman in Roanoke General District Court recently faced a felony assault on law enforcement charge after an officer showed up to separate her from someone she was pushing around. Amid the scuffle, she struck the officer. She pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor assault and some other charges. She didn’t have to serve jail time, but she was sent to a mental health inpatient facility.

In the past five years across the state, 32% of charges of felony assault on law enforcement or other first responders were dismissed or resulted in not guilty verdicts, according to data from the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission. (The data doesn’t include Alexandria and Fairfax County because their information doesn’t flow into the statewide court system.)

Between 2015 and 2019, of the 11,680 charges of assault on law enforcement filed in general district juvenile and domestic relations courts, 2,476 were dismissed or the person was found not guilty. Another 2,838 led to convictions on reduced misdemeanor assault or other misdemeanors.