'Failure is not an option:' Roanoke Valley hospitals and colleges work to remedy nursing shortage

Andrea Gee already had a husband, a child and six years of working at a bank under her belt when she decided to become a registered nurse.

She knew that making such a drastic career change was going to take much effort, along with bringing big changes to her life. Still, Gee felt compelled to make the move.

“I’ve always took care of people, since I was a kid,” she said. “When I worked for a bank, it was all about sales goals, and it just wasn’t me.”

Gee started out as a nurse’s aide, working for Carilion Clinic and taking prerequisite classes for registered nurse training at Virginia Western Community College. She worked long shifts, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. or from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., and took classes during the day.

It’s the kind of demanding schedule that can make a lot of people give up on becoming a nurse, and Andrea said the stress doesn’t stop when you get certified as one.

“The stress and burnout is a big challenge,” Gee said. “If you don’t have a solid support system, it can be hard to keep going. I had other nurses who I worked with who would listen to me talk or cry when I was stressed, and give advice, and that helped me get through it.”

With prerequisites finished, and references she met while working as an aide, Gee is currently participating in an accelerated certification program at Radford University Carilion in Roanoke. Her education is being paid for by the Carilion Clinic Foundation’s Doris and Lynn Morris scholarship, and she’s working on a more relaxed schedule while she completes her training.

Gee, a member of the Navajo Nation who came to Virginia from Arizona, said she wanted to be an example to other Native Americans interested in attending college, and entering the medical field. For her, “Failure is not an option.”

Now nearly finished with her certification, Gee, who lives in Vinton, acknowledges that the stress of the certification is something she might not have been able to endure without help from family, friends and co-workers.

“As far as support, I have a great support system from my unit directors to my husband, family, and friends. Without their support I would not be almost finished with the ABSN [Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing] program,” Gee said. “Nursing school is hard, and it’s even harder when you have a toddler.”

In recent years, Carilion and other medical systems have begun partnering with universities in new ways, attempting to address a national nurse shortage. Jeanne Armentrout, the chief administrative officer at Carilion, said that Carilion has also introduced new programs to address the stress with which nurses contend after they’re licensed and employed.

“We try to embrace our employees,” Armentrout said. “We have wellness consultations, where employees will make the rounds at different units to check in on nurses, talk to them, and give them what they might need.”

Armentrout said a chronic nursing shortage existed before COVID-19, yet it’s been exacerbated by pandemic stress of the last two years.

The effects of the pandemic on the nursing workforce are, for a number of reasons, especially visible now, Armentrout said.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, people were scared, and a lot of nurses who wanted to travel waited until it seemed to be safe enough to go other places,” Armentrout said, about the shortage in Virginia in particular.

Currently, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association, there are 4,510 job openings for nurses in Virginia, and 514 in Roanoke alone.

The nurse shortage has been particularly hard on assisted living communities in Virginia. A recent report from the Virginia Health Care Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living said that 7,500 employees have left Virginia’s assisted living facilities since February.

At Carilion Clinic, the turnover rate for nurses, which hovered at about 13% on average before COVID-19, increased to around 20% at the pandemic’s peak, according to Armentrout.

The turnover rate has begun to even out, but is still relatively high for Carilion.

Armentrout and others in Carilion leadership have worked to remedy the shortage by giving nurse’s aides and others more ready access to training and education. Carilion Clinic provides nursing certifications through Radford University, clinical education and training through Virginia Tech, and nurse’s aide training through Virginia Western Community College.

Carilion — already the Roanoke Valley’s largest employer — has also taken a more active role in the community to advocate for health care as a rewarding career choice, she added.

Other options for nurse education in Roanoke have emerged such as Galen College of Nursing, which announced this week its plan to open a school in Roanoke County, offering associate degrees for nursing with few prerequisites.

A private institution with campuses in eight states, Galen College is affiliated with the Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), a national health care system that includes LewisGale hospitals in Salem, Blacksburg, Pulaski and Low Moor.

This new college would provide a new option for recruitment with an advantage toward LewisGale, which is Carilion’s health care competitor in the region.

The shortage, however, has also impacted nurse education in the area, according to Lauren Hayward, the director of Virginia Western Community College’s nursing program.

Hayward said that nurses both leaving the profession and leaving the area means that schools with licensing programs have a hard time filling vacant positions for instructors.

“It’s hard to find experienced instructors right now,” Hayward said. “We pull from the same pool of local nurses that our clinical partners do.”

Hayward added that, to address the problem, she’s seen more hospitals partnering with community colleges and universities, something she expects to see more of in years to come.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the number of nurses entering nursing programs in an unprecedented way, according to Hayward.

When someone is offered a spot in a nurse licensing program, they’re able to defer taking their “seat,” as Hayward refers to it, for up to a year. Before the pandemic, most nurses would immediately enter the program. Now, many nurses are uncertain about the stresses of the medical profession, and many defer their seats in the program.

“I’ve never seen that happen before,” Hayward said.

While many are uncertain about entering the profession, many older nurses near or above retirement age, who would have continued working in pre-pandemic conditions, are opting to retire earlier.

Retirements, according to Hayward, were always going to lead to a nursing shortage peak, but the pandemic has brought the peak closer than originally expected.

Before the pandemic, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing released a report estimating a peak shortage in 2029. Post-pandemic, that peak is expected in 2024 or 2025.