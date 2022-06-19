 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairfax man dies in Blue Ridge Parkway motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died from injuries sustained during a crash Saturday afternoon on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.

The fatality occurred near milepost 77 in Bedford County around 2:15 p.m. in the vicinity of the parkway's Apple Orchard Mountain overlook when a motorcycle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double line and crashed off the two-lane road's side.

The motorcycle's operator, Ui Kyung Kim, 42, of Fairfax, died from injuries he sustained in the wreck. There were no other vehicles involved, according to the National Park Service.

