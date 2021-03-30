Fairlawn man sentenced to more than 13 years for child porn convictions

PULASKI — A Fairlawn man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 13 years and four months in prison for child pornography convictions.

Travis William Doerzaph, 37, pleaded guilty in January to 15 charges: one of reproducing child pornography and 14 of possession or subsequent possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, he appeared at a sentencing hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court by a video link from jail.

Doerzaph apologized, saying he knew what he had done was wrong.

Doerzaph said he had gone online to get information about swinging and other alternative lifestyles, and it led him to online groups that shared child pornography.

“There are so many people in these groups that you can convince yourself that what you’re doing is not a terrible thing,“ Doerzaph said.

A former web editor at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, Doerzaph said he lost his career and marriage because of his actions, and now was estranged from some of his family.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Dina Branco asked the judge to impose a lengthy sentence, saying the urge to explore child pornography would still be present when Doerzaph is released.