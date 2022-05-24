Fallen tree cuts Southwest Roanoke house 'in half'

Two southwest Roanoke residents were displaced Tuesday after a tree fell through their Creston Avenue home.

Charles G. Steele III said he and his wife were home when they heard the tree crash down.

“About 9 o’clock this morning, I was taking care of business in the house. My wife was on the front porch. And we heard a slow-motion crash and crunch. And I looked into the front hall, and there is a tree. It literally cut the house in half.”

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department was dispatched to the scene at about 9:15 a.m. Crews found “major structural and property damage,” a press release said.

Department personnel “performed hazard and structural stability assessments before turning the property over to the property owner,” the press release continued.

Neither Steele nor his wife was hurt.

“My wife was on the front porch when that branch came six feet from her,” Steele said. “She was in a mild state of panic. But everybody is okay.”

But Steele said Sunshine, their female cat, is missing.

“We don't know where Sunshine is. Sunshine was under the carport,” Steele said. “There’s an orange tiger running around the yard somewhere.”

Jay’s Tree Service arrived at the house at about 11:30 a.m. to begin clean-up. Steele said his insurance company told him it was getting a lot of calls similar to his.

“There’s a lot of damage in western Virginia with hail and rain and whatnot,” Steele said. “I hope nobody else has to go through this.”

Appalachian Power’s outage map reported less than five customer outages is the area of Creston Avenue beginning at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

But power outages in Roanoke are widespread due to continuing rainstorms. The outage map at noon Tuesday reported about 30 outage cases and 400 customer outages in the Roanoke area.

