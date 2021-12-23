Families given toys, meals by Lake Christian Ministries

On Dec. 18, Lake Christian Ministries provided toys and clothes for more than 400 area children who were at risk of having a Christmas with no presents under the tree. It was the final step in a several-month-long program that has seen a sharp increase in need since the pandemic.

Lake Christian Ministries has provided its A Child’s Christmas program for more than 20 years. The nonprofit signs up families for the program who come to them for food or financial assistance during the year.

Angel Cards are then made listing toy and clothing requests for a child in the program. The cards are placed at several locations around the lake for residents who want to participate in the program by shopping for a child.

Jane Winters, executive director of Lake Christian Ministries, said the number of families participating in the program has greatly increased since 2019 when the average was around 350 children. Last year the number jumped to 431. While final numbers are not available, children participating this year could near 450, she said.

Winters said the increase can be attributed to the recent pandemic that led to substantial job loss in the area. Rising inflation has also had an impact on families trying to make ends meet.

“It’s creating a situation of great need in the community,” Winter said.

The number of new people coming to Lake Christian Ministries for financial and food assistance has increased by more than 15% Winter said. The needs have also become more complex with some coming to the nonprofit with several months of back rent due on their homes.

The increased need has impacted Lake Christian Ministries as well. The nonprofit spends between $100,000 to $140,000 in an average year providing financial aid. Winters said that amount jumped to $200,000 in 2020 and is expected to hit as much as $250,000 this year.

Fortunately, much of the cost of the annual A Child’s Christmas program is provided by the community who participate by purchasing gifts and toys. Lake Christian Ministries only provides a small portion of funding to assure those children whose Angel Cards were not picked up also get gifts.

Winters said the total cost of the program likely exceeds $60,000 when including what is donated from the community. This year Lake Christian Ministries provided around $13,000 in additional funding.

“This year we had more support from the community than we have ever had,” Winters said. “We have seen more people step up.”

Once all the clothing and toys have been purchased, more than 50 volunteers converged this year at Bethlehem United Methodist Church to organize everything into individual bags for each child. The volunteers spend several weeks sorting through items of clothing and toys as well as making some last minute purchases to assure all children in the program have something to open on Christmas Day.

The effort culminated on Dec. 18 when nearly 200 families pulled through the Bethlehem United Methodist Church parking lot to receive their gifts. The toys and clothes are all placed in paper bags so children in the car won’t know what is inside. The Lake Christian Ministries headquarters a short drive away also provided a meal for families to cook on Christmas Day.

With the help of Lake Christian Ministries and its A Child’s Christmas program, several area families in need will be guaranteed a warm meal and presents under the tree this Christmas.

The nonprofit serves Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.