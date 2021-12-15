Families happy for return of picture-perfect visits with Santa

Jordan Kurtz told her 5-year-old daughter, Ramsey, that it was OK to sit on Santa Claus’s knee and tell him what she wants for Christmas, but that she needed to wear a mask while doing it.

Ramsey was fine with that.

“I don’t want to make Santa sick before he delivers his presents!” she said to her mom.

And with that small accommodation, Ramsey told the big guy what she wanted, kept Santa healthy and saved Christmas for everybody.

During this second holiday season in a pandemic, Santa is back, children smile for pictures (or scream or cry) and things seem a little more normal for families than they did a year ago.

“We didn’t get to do this last year,” Kurtz said. She hadn’t planned to have her daughter’s picture taken with Santa when they visited Valley View Mall on a recent Thursday afternoon, but there he was on his high-backed red throne, looking resplendent in his traditional fur-trimmed garb and sporting a curly handlebar mustache and white beard. Best of all, there was no line and no waiting.

“I was a little nervous, but everything seemed fine,” Kurtz said, adding that her daughter has received a dose of the vaccine. “Everything was set up well.”

Last year, Valley View established contactless visits, with children and families sitting at least six feet away from the big guy when posing for photographs. Mall management also required families to schedule their visits with Santa online.

This season, pre-registration is still recommended (the online sign-up is at tinyurl.com/2yuvrje8), but walk-ups are also accepted.

Kayla Hoke used the online registration form to schedule a visit for her three children.

“I booked the appointment,” she said. “Worked around naptime.”

Her kids handled the visit well, for the most part.

“Two of the three didn’t cry,” she said with a laugh.

Cherry Hill Programs, the New Jersey-based company that manages the photography and the backdrops at Valley View, lists safety measures for visitors (cherryhillprograms.com/covidguidelines) that detail precautions taken at the photo set.

Santa is vaccinated and he does not wear a mask during visits. (“It would have been weird if he wore a mask,” said Kurtz, whose daughter wore a mask for her photo.) His helpers wear face coverings, and they sanitize the area after each visit.

Line spaces are marked on the floor with circles embossed with the words “Candy Cane Lane” to keep visitors apart. The walk-up and reservation lines are separated.

“I just walked up,” said Malina Oxygene, who brought her 5-year-old daughter, Elora.

“She’s vaccinated, so I was OK with it.”

Santa Claus is also making appearances at Uptown Christiansburg, formerly known as New River Valley Mall. The safety guidelines are similar to those at Valley View — both shopping venues contract with Cherry Hill Programs — and the mall encourages visitors to schedule their visits online (tinyurl.com/5b84xuzt).

Tanglewood Mall hasn’t offered photos with Santa for the past couple of years, although it was unclear if that change is related to the pandemic.

Several parents who took their children to Valley View said they were happy just to see the return of a normal holiday tradition and routine.

“We didn’t even opt for it last year,” Jenny Wray, of Bedford County, said of Santa photos.

But she and her 6-year-old son, Parker, walked right up to see Santa last week, when he asked for a Nerf gun, 300 Nerf bullets and “a big puppet” for Christmas.

“It is so nice to be back,” his mother said. “Our last pictures were in 2019 before everything happened. It’s nice to have a little normalcy.”