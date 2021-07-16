Families should have access to police shooting footage, Herring says

“We must continue to work to prevent shootings and other fatal encounters with law enforcement, and must ensure there is transparency and accountability when a fatal shooting occurs,” Herring said in a statement provided by his office.

“A key piece of that is giving members of the community, and especially the family of the victim, the opportunity to see for themselves what transpired.”

Friday’s opinion comes one year after Rasoul sent Herring a letter asking him to review the question of whether police dashboard camera and body camera footage should be released to families once an investigation is over.

In presenting the question, Rasoul referred to Kionte Spencer, an 18-year-old who was fatally shot by Roanoke County police officers in 2016.

Spencer’s brother has been shown a compilation of video from that night but has been seeking the full, unedited footage.

Roanoke County said the family was shown all the video that captured Spencer’s interactions with police. The shooting was determined to be justified in an investigation concluded in 2016.