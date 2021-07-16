Families should have access to police shooting footage, Herring says

Video footage of police shootings must be released to a victim’s family once an investigation closes unless a specified exemption applies, according to an opinion issued Friday by Attorney General Mark Herring.
The opinion — written in response to a 2020 inquiry sent by Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and spurred by the Roanoke County case of Kionte Spencer — highlights a new public transparency law that took effect this month.
The legislation specifies that police recordings are public records and must be released once an investigation concludes unless the footage can be withheld under one of the exemptions allowed.
Video showing the victim, for example, can be withheld from public release, but it must still be disclosed to the victim or the victim’s family in the case of a fatal shooting, Herring wrote.
An exemption also could apply if release would impede another ongoing criminal investigation, harm someone’s right to a fair trial, cause an “unwarranted invasion of personal privacy,” reveal the identity of a confidential source, or disclose sensitive security tactics.
Herring, in a three-page letter to Rasoul, noted that invoking those exemptions is optional for law enforcement.
Departments can still choose to share footage with families or the public when a shooting occurs. There are only limited circumstances — such as the need to protect a source who was promised anonymity — where disclosure is actively prohibited.
“We must continue to work to prevent shootings and other fatal encounters with law enforcement, and must ensure there is transparency and accountability when a fatal shooting occurs,” Herring said in a statement provided by his office.
“A key piece of that is giving members of the community, and especially the family of the victim, the opportunity to see for themselves what transpired.”
Friday’s opinion comes one year after Rasoul sent Herring a letter asking him to review the question of whether police dashboard camera and body camera footage should be released to families once an investigation is over.
In presenting the question, Rasoul referred to Kionte Spencer, an 18-year-old who was fatally shot by Roanoke County police officers in 2016.
Spencer’s brother has been shown a compilation of video from that night but has been seeking the full, unedited footage.
Roanoke County said the family was shown all the video that captured Spencer’s interactions with police. The shooting was determined to be justified in an investigation concluded in 2016.
In his 2020 letter, Rasoul said he felt the family should be given the full footage it had been requesting. “Unfortunately, these incidents happen too often, and families are left wondering what really happened,” he wrote.
The new state law cited by Herring was part of a larger measure, House Bill 2004, designed to open up access to police records.
The bill, which passed during this year’s special legislative session, was sponsored by Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery. Rasoul was among the lawmakers who voted in favor of it.